Lavrov Delivers Speech on Occasion of 75th Anniversary of Russia-China Diplomatic Ties

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from exhibition dedicated to history of diplomatic relations between Russia and Chinese People’s Republic, established 75 years ago in 1949.

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from exhibition dedicated to history of diplomatic relations between Russia and Chinese People’s Republic, established 75 years ago in 1949.In his сcongratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Russia and China will strengthen relations and promote security and stability in Eurasia and the world.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov penned an article dedicated to diplomatic anniversary and stressed that Russia-China partnership is based on "the high level of mutual trust".Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

