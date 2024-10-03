International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/lavrov-delivers-speech-on-occasion-of-75th-anniversary-of-russia-china-diplomatic-ties-1120396236.html
Lavrov Delivers Speech on Occasion of 75th Anniversary of Russia-China Diplomatic Ties
Lavrov Delivers Speech on Occasion of 75th Anniversary of Russia-China Diplomatic Ties
Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from exhibition dedicated to history of diplomatic relations between Russia and Chinese People’s Republic, established 75 years ago in 1949.
2024-10-03T08:30+0000
2024-10-03T08:31+0000
world
russia
china
sergey lavrov
chinese communist party
xi jinping
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119468243_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_48f48ba3ab1404c71005fd424659bf84.jpg
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from exhibition dedicated to history of diplomatic relations between Russia and Chinese People’s Republic, established 75 years ago in 1949.In his сcongratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Russia and China will strengthen relations and promote security and stability in Eurasia and the world.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov penned an article dedicated to diplomatic anniversary and stressed that Russia-China partnership is based on "the high level of mutual trust".Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lavrov speaks at the opening of an exhibition dedicated to diplomatic relations between Russia and China
Sputnik International
Lavrov speaks at the opening of an exhibition dedicated to diplomatic relations between Russia and China
2024-10-03T08:30+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119468243_80:0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1548a33d6fef208b6d071d9eee59a417.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-china partnerhship, russia-china ties, sco, putin xi, russian chinese alliance, russian military, global south, russian diplomacy
russia-china partnerhship, russia-china ties, sco, putin xi, russian chinese alliance, russian military, global south, russian diplomacy

Lavrov Delivers Speech on Occasion of 75th Anniversary of Russia-China Diplomatic Ties

08:30 GMT 03.10.2024 (Updated: 08:31 GMT 03.10.2024)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia-Chinese relations were established 75 years ago when Chinese Communist Party effectively expelled pro-Western forces from the mainland part of the country.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from exhibition dedicated to history of diplomatic relations between Russia and Chinese People’s Republic, established 75 years ago in 1949.
In his сcongratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Russia and China will strengthen relations and promote security and stability in Eurasia and the world.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov penned an article dedicated to diplomatic anniversary and stressed that Russia-China partnership is based on "the high level of mutual trust".
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала