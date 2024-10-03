Lebanon's Heartbreak: Thousands Dead, Over a Million Displaced Amid Israeli Bombardment
Lebanon's Heartbreak: Thousands Dead, Over a Million Displaced Amid Israeli Bombardment
Sputnik International
Lebanon has been ravaged since last week by relentless Israeli airstrikes, tearing through cities, homes and lives. On the night of September 30, Israeli ground forces invaded, further stoking an already smoldering conflict.
The death toll from Israel's bombardment has now neared 2,000 - each number a mother, father, child, and neighbor lost forever.Over 1.2 million Lebanese have fled their homes in sheer desperation.Families who once lived in peace now walk a path of uncertainty, most of them seeking shelter across the border in Syria carrying little more than memories of what they have left behind. While Israel defends its actions, stating that its strikes are targeted and precise, the devastation in the Dahieh district of Beirut tells a different story.Rubble and smoke now cover once-thriving neighborhoods, and photos from the scene show lives shattered beyond repair.Explore Sputnik's photo gallery for more.
Lebanon has been ravaged since last week by relentless Israeli airstrikes, tearing through cities, homes and lives. On the night of September 30, Israeli ground forces invaded, further stoking an already smoldering conflict.
The death toll from Israel's bombardment has now neared 2,000 - each number a mother, father, child, and neighbor lost forever.
Over 1.2 million Lebanese have fled their homes in sheer desperation.
Families who once lived in peace now walk a path of uncertainty, most of them seeking shelter across the border in Syria carrying little more than memories of what they have left behind.
While Israel defends its actions, stating that its strikes are targeted and precise, the devastation in the Dahieh district of Beirut tells a different story.
Rubble and smoke now cover once-thriving neighborhoods, and photos from the scene show lives shattered beyond repair.