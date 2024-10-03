International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/lebanons-heartbreak-thousands-dead-over-a-million-displaced-amid-israeli-bombardment-1120398026.html
Lebanon's Heartbreak: Thousands Dead, Over a Million Displaced Amid Israeli Bombardment
Lebanon's Heartbreak: Thousands Dead, Over a Million Displaced Amid Israeli Bombardment
Sputnik International
Lebanon has been ravaged since last week by relentless Israeli airstrikes, tearing through cities, homes and lives. On the night of September 30, Israeli ground forces invaded, further stoking an already smoldering conflict.
2024-10-03T16:38+0000
2024-10-03T16:38+0000
multimedia
photo
middle east
hassan nasrallah
lebanon
beirut
israel
hezbollah
israel defense forces (idf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120398196_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a0cb5f6816cd7f995dfcefa809de0c90.jpg
The death toll from Israel's bombardment has now neared 2,000 - each number a mother, father, child, and neighbor lost forever.Over 1.2 million Lebanese have fled their homes in sheer desperation.Families who once lived in peace now walk a path of uncertainty, most of them seeking shelter across the border in Syria carrying little more than memories of what they have left behind. While Israel defends its actions, stating that its strikes are targeted and precise, the devastation in the Dahieh district of Beirut tells a different story.Rubble and smoke now cover once-thriving neighborhoods, and photos from the scene show lives shattered beyond repair.Explore Sputnik's photo gallery for more.
lebanon
beirut
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120398196_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fbf34c785352ef3fc2b0617c88bc2693.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel-lebanon row, israel-lebanon conflict, israel-lebanon tensions, israel-hezbollah, strikes on beirut, strikes on lebanon, israel strikes lebanon, israel attacks beirut
israel-lebanon row, israel-lebanon conflict, israel-lebanon tensions, israel-hezbollah, strikes on beirut, strikes on lebanon, israel strikes lebanon, israel attacks beirut

Lebanon's Heartbreak: Thousands Dead, Over a Million Displaced Amid Israeli Bombardment

16:38 GMT 03.10.2024
Subscribe
Lebanon has been ravaged since last week by relentless Israeli airstrikes, tearing through cities, homes and lives. On the night of September 30, Israeli ground forces invaded, further stoking an already smoldering conflict.
The death toll from Israel's bombardment has now neared 2,000 - each number a mother, father, child, and neighbor lost forever.
Over 1.2 million Lebanese have fled their homes in sheer desperation.
Families who once lived in peace now walk a path of uncertainty, most of them seeking shelter across the border in Syria carrying little more than memories of what they have left behind.
While Israel defends its actions, stating that its strikes are targeted and precise, the devastation in the Dahieh district of Beirut tells a different story.
Rubble and smoke now cover once-thriving neighborhoods, and photos from the scene show lives shattered beyond repair.
Explore Sputnik's photo gallery for more.
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

A woman holds her cat in front of a destroyed building at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahieh, Beirut, Lebanon, October 2, 2024.

A woman holds her cat in front of a destroyed building at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahieh, Beirut, Lebanon, October 2, 2024. - Sputnik International
1/8
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

A woman holds her cat in front of a destroyed building at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahieh, Beirut, Lebanon, October 2, 2024.

© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

Israel began a massive bombing campaign, codenamed Northern Arrows, in southern and eastern parts of Lebanon on September. Hezbollah, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel.

Above: Smoke rises from the site of the Israeli airstrike in Dahieh, Beirut, Lebanon.

Israel began a massive bombing campaign, codenamed Northern Arrows, in southern and eastern parts of Lebanon on September. Hezbollah, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel.Above: Smoke rises from the site of the Israeli airstrike in Dahieh, Beirut, Lebanon. - Sputnik International
2/8
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

Israel began a massive bombing campaign, codenamed Northern Arrows, in southern and eastern parts of Lebanon on September. Hezbollah, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel.

Above: Smoke rises from the site of the Israeli airstrike in Dahieh, Beirut, Lebanon.

© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

This escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon on September 17 and 18, which killed over 40 people and injured nearly 3,500 others.

Above: Civil defense workers extinguish a fire at the site of the Israeli airstrike in Dahieh.

This escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon on September 17 and 18, which killed over 40 people and injured nearly 3,500 others.Above: Civil defense workers extinguish a fire at the site of the Israeli airstrike in Dahieh. - Sputnik International
3/8
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

This escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon on September 17 and 18, which killed over 40 people and injured nearly 3,500 others.

Above: Civil defense workers extinguish a fire at the site of the Israeli airstrike in Dahieh.

© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

A destroyed car at the site of an Israeli airstrike.

A destroyed car at the site of an Israeli airstrike. - Sputnik International
4/8
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

A destroyed car at the site of an Israeli airstrike.

© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

The airstrike which targeted Hezbollah's HQ in Beirut's Dahieh neighborhood destroyed six residential buildings, according to Lebanese media.

The airstrike which targeted Hezbollah&#x27;s HQ in Beirut&#x27;s Dahieh neighborhood destroyed six residential buildings, according to Lebanese media. - Sputnik International
5/8
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

The airstrike which targeted Hezbollah's HQ in Beirut's Dahieh neighborhood destroyed six residential buildings, according to Lebanese media.

© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahieh

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahieh - Sputnik International
6/8
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahieh

© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad reported that as of October 3, nearly 2,000 people had been killed and over 9,000 others injured in the Israeli bombardment.

Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad reported that as of October 3, nearly 2,000 people had been killed and over 9,000 others injured in the Israeli bombardment. - Sputnik International
7/8
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad reported that as of October 3, nearly 2,000 people had been killed and over 9,000 others injured in the Israeli bombardment.

© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

Hundreds of children, women and members of medical and emergency teams are among those killed, the minister said.

Hundreds of children, women and members of medical and emergency teams are among those killed, the minister said. - Sputnik International
8/8
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

Hundreds of children, women and members of medical and emergency teams are among those killed, the minister said.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала