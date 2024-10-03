https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/us-reportedly-approved-israels-attack-on-iran-now-criticizes-tehran-1120393023.html

US Reportedly Approved Israel's Attack on Iran, Now Criticizes Tehran

The US government quietly backed Israel’s military attack on Lebanon, The New Republic wrote, with US officials telling Israel that the US would support their decision to bomb Hezbollah targets, even with US President Joe Biden urging a ceasefire in the region as soon as Monday.

The US government quietly backed Israel’s military attack on Lebanon, The New Republic wrote, with US officials telling Israel that the US would support their decision to bomb Hezbollah targets, even with US President Joe Biden urging a ceasefire in the region as soon as Monday.The report names presidential adviser Amos Hochstein and White House coordinator for the Middle East Brett McGurk, who told Israeli officials that the US supported their strategy to launch military attacks on Lebanon. At the same time some officials in the State Department and the Department of Defense cautioned that backing Israel could pull the US further into war in the region.“So, it should have been clear to anybody who was looking at the situation objectively that the Biden administration does support what Israel is doing in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, and with respect to Iran,” he added. “The fact that some officials occasionally get up and say, ‘we really want to defuse the situation,’ and then they send off to Lebanon, Hochstein, who used to serve in the Israeli military, to try to do just that.”Despite reports that the US secretly green-lit Israel’s military attack on Lebanon, the US warned Iran that it would face severe consequences for its ballistic missile attack on Israel on Tuesday. Biden also reiterated US support for Israel and said there would be a discussion with their ally about how to respond."This is a significant escalation by Iran, a significant event," U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House. "We have made clear that there will be consequences, severe consequences, for this attack, and we will work with Israel to make that the case."Lascaris then reported that “video after video” was shared across social media on Tuesday night showing “dozens of Iranian missiles making ground impact”. He added that he did not see any evidence of the Israeli air defense being “meaningfully engaged”. The Israeli government then admitted to the media that significant damage was done to Israeli military bases, he added.The Pentagon said that two US Navy destroyers fired about a dozen interceptors against Iranian missiles which were aimed at Israel, Reuters reported. Major General Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon spokesperson, said the attack was “significant” and also maintained that Israel had a right to defend itself. He added that the retaliatory strike against Israel was about twice the scope of their attack in April.The US also appeared to be dismayed that they had not received a warning from Iran that they would strike.“And the other thing that might be influencing, might be causing this hesitation, is there are some reports that Israel lost a lot of fighter aircraft in those attacks, including F-35s. And so, some of those aircraft might have been necessary to retaliate,” the journalist added. “And Iran might have dealt a significant blow to Israel's ability to deliver retaliation to the territory of Iran.”

israel

iran

lebanon

