US Vice Presidential Debate: Analysis and Commentary

US Vice Presidential Debate: Analysis and Commentary

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several political topics from around the world, including longshoreman's trike in ports

2024-10-03T04:12+0000

2024-10-03T04:12+0000

2024-10-03T15:40+0000

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the VP debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz.

In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with political cartoonist Scott Stantis.At the top last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the conflicts in Ukraine and Lebanon.In the final segment, The Final Countdown hosts speak with former national transportation director Jamie Finch about the longshoreman's strike.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

