https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/us-vice-presidential-debate-analysis-and-commentary-1120388949.html
US Vice Presidential Debate: Analysis and Commentary
US Vice Presidential Debate: Analysis and Commentary
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several political topics from around the world, including longshoreman's trike in ports
2024-10-03T04:12+0000
2024-10-03T04:12+0000
2024-10-03T15:40+0000
the final countdown
radio
jd vance
tim walz
lebanon
israel
2024 us presidential election
strike
strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/02/1120388788_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fd524b7bb6f76babe6edd43272a3dac3.jpg
U.S. Vice Presidential Debate: Analysis and Commentary
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the VP debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with political cartoonist Scott Stantis.At the top last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the conflicts in Ukraine and Lebanon.In the final segment, The Final Countdown hosts speak with former national transportation director Jamie Finch about the longshoreman's strike.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
lebanon
israel
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/02/1120388788_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8fd7425dbe80f1d0c63a0a894cd437dc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
the final countdown, developments on american plitical scene, ukraine conflict latest, war in lebanon, 2024 us port strike, dock workers strike latest
the final countdown, developments on american plitical scene, ukraine conflict latest, war in lebanon, 2024 us port strike, dock workers strike latest
US Vice Presidential Debate: Analysis and Commentary
04:12 GMT 03.10.2024 (Updated: 15:40 GMT 03.10.2024)
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the VP debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with political cartoonist Scott Stantis.
At the top last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the conflicts in Ukraine and Lebanon.
In the final segment, The Final Countdown hosts speak with former national transportation director Jamie Finch about the longshoreman's strike.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM