Will US Imperialism Respond to Iran's Missile Attack, VP Debate and Iran Dome Failure
This episode covers such issues as missile attack on Israel, including overall current situation in the Middle East, US imperialism and highlights of VP debates. The world awaits a possible response from the US after Iran's successful missile attack on Israel.
2024-10-03T04:15+0000
2024-10-03T04:15+0000
2024-10-03T15:55+0000
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the Iranian missile attack on Israel.Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of Pasta 2 Go on Rumble and Rokfin, joins us to discuss Julian Assange and the Middle East conflict.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and the polemicist.net, joins us to discuss the vice presidential debate.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The BackStory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss Russophobia in the West.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss new leader of NATO.Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joins us to discuss the Middle East after Nasrallah.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, discusses US imperialism in Asia.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss Julian Assange and the Imperialist assault on free speech.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
2024
News
04:15 GMT 03.10.2024 (Updated: 15:55 GMT 03.10.2024)
The world awaits a possible response from the US after Iran's successful missile attack on Israel.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
