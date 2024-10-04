https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/brink-of-regional-war-in-the-middle-east-could-threaten-us-economy-1120405551.html

Brink of Regional War in the Middle East Could Threaten US Economy

Sputnik International

On the October 3 episode of The Backstory hosts and invited guests speculate on turbulent situation in the US, including latest news about elections, and also discuss current situation in the Middle East and the probability that this war could impact the US economy.

On the October 3 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of guests discuss the latest developments out of the Middle East.

The show begins with activist and host of The Misty Winston show, Misty Winston sharing the latest from the 2024 elections, including the candidates campaigning over the Helene aftermath.Then, independent journalist and author Daniel Lazare shares his perspective on how the Middle East being on the brink of war could impact the US economy.The second hour starts with Professor of English literature and orientalism Mohammad Marandi discussing the latest developments in Iran.The show closes with Independent journalist, US Navy veteran and co-founder of DD Geopolitics Sarah Bils giving an in-depth analysis of the latest out of Ukraine and Lebanon.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

