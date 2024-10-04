International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/brink-of-regional-war-in-the-middle-east-could-threaten-us-economy-1120405551.html
Brink of Regional War in the Middle East Could Threaten US Economy
Brink of Regional War in the Middle East Could Threaten US Economy
Sputnik International
On the October 3 episode of The Backstory hosts and invited guests speculate on turbulent situation in the US, including latest news about elections, and also discuss current situation in the Middle East and the probability that this war could impact the US economy.
2024-10-04T04:15+0000
2024-10-04T10:01+0000
the backstory
hurricane
middle east
iran
ukraine
lebanon
conflict
elections
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120405996_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_50b7ceaf1739bea2a8e2d0c6d59aeccd.png
Brink of Regional War in the Middle East Could Threaten U.S. Economy
Sputnik International
On the October 3 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of guests discuss the latest developments out of the Middle East.
The show begins with activist and host of The Misty Winston show, Misty Winston sharing the latest from the 2024 elections, including the candidates campaigning over the Helene aftermath.Then, independent journalist and author Daniel Lazare shares his perspective on how the Middle East being on the brink of war could impact the US economy.The second hour starts with Professor of English literature and orientalism Mohammad Marandi discussing the latest developments in Iran.The show closes with Independent journalist, US Navy veteran and co-founder of DD Geopolitics Sarah Bils giving an in-depth analysis of the latest out of Ukraine and Lebanon.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
iran
ukraine
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120405996_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_026a9128ee9b8d9ab6a8475dd5d8a6d7.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the backstory, 2024 elections in the us latest, how war in the middle east can impact us economy, latest developments in iran, ukraine and lebanon latest
the backstory, 2024 elections in the us latest, how war in the middle east can impact us economy, latest developments in iran, ukraine and lebanon latest

Brink of Regional War in the Middle East Could Threaten US Economy

04:15 GMT 04.10.2024 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 04.10.2024)
The Backstory
Brink of Regional War in the Middle East Could Threaten U.S. Economy
Subscribe
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On the October 3 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of guests discuss the latest developments out of the Middle East.
The show begins with activist and host of The Misty Winston show, Misty Winston sharing the latest from the 2024 elections, including the candidates campaigning over the Helene aftermath.
Then, independent journalist and author Daniel Lazare shares his perspective on how the Middle East being on the brink of war could impact the US economy.
The second hour starts with Professor of English literature and orientalism Mohammad Marandi discussing the latest developments in Iran.
The show closes with Independent journalist, US Navy veteran and co-founder of DD Geopolitics Sarah Bils giving an in-depth analysis of the latest out of Ukraine and Lebanon.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала