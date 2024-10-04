https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/china-russia-grow-multipolar-world-turkiye-confirms-brics-participation-french-politics-unstable-1120405815.html

China, Russia Grow Multipolar World; Turkiye Confirms BRICS Participation; French Politics Unstable

China, Russia Grow Multipolar World; Turkiye Confirms BRICS Participation; French Politics Unstable

Hosts and guests in the new episode of The Critical Hour speak on various topics from Cino-Russian plans to shape a multipolar world to the US imperialism in other countries.

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Turkish moves to join BRICS and Russia's moves to cut vital resources to unfriendly states.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine's use of Western planes and the China-Russia partnership to build a multipolar world.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss unstable politics in France.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, a Black Alliance for Peace member, and an editor of the Black Agenda Review, discusses US imperialism in Haiti.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist, and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss US imperialism in Africa.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss British intelligence blacklisting subversives and the roots of illegal immigration.Robert Fantina, author, journalist, and activist, joins us to discuss conflict and politics in the Middle East.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, discusses Venezuela's anti-imperialist alliances.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

