Iran’s True Promise 2 Operation and Retaliation Against Israeli Military Sites

In retaliation for Israeli attacks that killed Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah, and Iranian commander Abbas Nilforoushan, the IRGC launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israeli military sites on October 1.

Missiles like the Ghadr, Emad, and Fattah hypersonics were used, with 90% hitting their targets, according to the IRGC. Dubbed True Promise 2, the operation, lasting a few hours, caused significant damage to military and intelligence facilities, although casualty reports are yet to be confirmed. In April, Iran launched Operation True Promise (1), targeting an Israeli intelligence center in the Jabal ash Shaykh Mountains. The IRGC’s drone and missile attack came in retaliation to Israeli airstrike on a consular annex near the Iranian Embassy in Damascus on April 1 that had been based on intelligence from the center. Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more.

