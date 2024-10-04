https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/middle-east-war-explodes-bidens-draconian-cuba-policy-and-citizens-united-20-1120405195.html

Middle East War Explodes, Biden’s Draconian Cuba Policy and Citizens United 2.0

Middle East War Explodes, Biden’s Draconian Cuba Policy and Citizens United 2.0

Sputnik International

Hosts and guests in this episode will delve into the topics about elections in the US and their candidates, and how war in the Middle East can impact the US. the episode also gives takeaways about geographical issues and other vital issues.

2024-10-04T04:13+0000

2024-10-04T04:13+0000

2024-10-04T09:59+0000

political misfits

israel

iran

2024 us presidential election

donald trump

cuba

haiti

immigration

chagos islands

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120405326_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_afb677d6741adfa1575027053072d2ff.png

Middle East War Explodes, Biden’s Draconian Cuba Policy, Citizens United 2.0 Sputnik International If the Harris campaign intends to run to the right of President Joe Biden, why pick Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for vice president?

International human rights activist, organizer and political analyst Ajamu Baraka joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the rapid escalation of war across the Middle East as Israel ramps up aggression on Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Palestine this week; whether Israel will continue to exchange strikes with Iran; why the United States stands idly by as its ally Israel risks dragging Washington into the regional war; the multiple possible October surprises facing Democrats before November’s election.Robert Hockett, law and public policy professor at Cornell University, discusses a lawsuit by Senator JD Vance and other Republicans to tear down remaining campaign finance restrictions, what Federal Election Commission regulations still do exist to regulate campaign finance and how well enforced they are, what could be done to eliminate the power of wealth in politics, and whether New York Mayor Eric Adams’s bribery defense will work.Labor, community and anti-war activist Gloria La Riva discusses Vice President Kamala Harris' right-wing campaign, GOP candidate Donald Trump's demagogic campaign against Haitian immigrants, an update on US political prisoner Leonard Peltier, an assessment of Biden’s policy towards Cuba, and how a Harris administration might approach Cuba.Scholar, journalist and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh discusses the release of the Chagos Islands from the United Kingdom's control to Mauritius, why the United States seeks to retain control of Diego Garcia, and how this move fits into the larger context of a new cold war in the Pacific and Indian Oceans against China.The Misfits also discuss a look into the life of an American school shooter and an update on conditions left behind by Hurricane Helene.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

iran

cuba

haiti

chagos islands

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, risks for washington because of war in the middle east, control of islands, candidates and election latest, lawsuit by jd vance, eric adam's latest, israel's agression in mideast countries, us policy towards cuba, who controls the chagos islands