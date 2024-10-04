International
North Korea to Use 'All Weapons, Including Nuclear', if South Korea, US Endanger Its Sovereignty
Norh Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to use nuclear weapons in case if South Korea and United States use military force against the country, reports KCNA.
asia
north korea
kim jong un
korean central news agency (kcna)
nato
asian version of nato
nuclear weapons
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to use nuclear weapons if South Korea and the United States use military force against the country, reports KCNA.He added that in the event of a conflict, “the permanent existence of Seoul and the Republic of Korea would be impossible”, and emphasized that such a forecast is not a rhetoric threat, but a “realistic prediction of physical destructive power."This statement was delivered during the inspection of a North Korean special forces training base. While observing the drills of elite fighters, Kim Jong Un noted that the nation is “getting stronger, thanks to such brave and proud soldiers”.
north korea
05:46 GMT 04.10.2024
North Korea's first combined tactical exercise simulating nuclear counterattack.
© Photo : KCNA
North Korea is bolstering its defense capabilities, citing the deterioration of the security situation in the Asia-Pacific region triggered by the US attempts to establish an “Asian NATO”.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to use nuclear weapons if South Korea and the United States use military force against the country, reports KCNA.

“The DPRK would use, without hesitation, all the offensive forces it possesses, including nuclear weapons," Kim Jong Un stressed.

He added that in the event of a conflict, “the permanent existence of Seoul and the Republic of Korea would be impossible”, and emphasized that such a forecast is not a rhetoric threat, but a “realistic prediction of physical destructive power."
This statement was delivered during the inspection of a North Korean special forces training base. While observing the drills of elite fighters, Kim Jong Un noted that the nation is “getting stronger, thanks to such brave and proud soldiers”.
