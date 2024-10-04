https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/north-korea-to-use-all-weapons-including-nuclear-if-south-korea-us-endanger-its-sovereignty-1120409432.html
North Korea to Use 'All Weapons, Including Nuclear', if South Korea, US Endanger Its Sovereignty
North Korea is bolstering its defense capabilities, citing the deterioration of the security situation in the Asia-Pacific region triggered by the US attempts to establish an “Asian NATO”.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to use nuclear weapons if South Korea and the United States use military force against the country, reports KCNA.
“The DPRK would use, without hesitation, all the offensive forces it possesses, including nuclear weapons," Kim Jong Un stressed.
He added that in the event of a conflict, “the permanent existence of Seoul and the Republic of Korea would be impossible”, and emphasized that such a forecast is not a rhetoric threat, but a “realistic prediction of physical destructive power."
This statement was delivered during the inspection of a North Korean special forces training base. While observing the drills of elite fighters, Kim Jong Un noted that the nation is “getting stronger, thanks to such brave and proud soldiers”.