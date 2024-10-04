https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/north-korea-to-use-all-weapons-including-nuclear-if-south-korea-us-endanger-its-sovereignty-1120409432.html

North Korea to Use 'All Weapons, Including Nuclear', if South Korea, US Endanger Its Sovereignty

Norh Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to use nuclear weapons in case if South Korea and United States use military force against the country, reports KCNA.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to use nuclear weapons if South Korea and the United States use military force against the country, reports KCNA.He added that in the event of a conflict, “the permanent existence of Seoul and the Republic of Korea would be impossible”, and emphasized that such a forecast is not a rhetoric threat, but a “realistic prediction of physical destructive power."This statement was delivered during the inspection of a North Korean special forces training base. While observing the drills of elite fighters, Kim Jong Un noted that the nation is “getting stronger, thanks to such brave and proud soldiers”.

