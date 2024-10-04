https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/president-biden-urges-restraint-during-middle-east-escalation-1120403052.html

President Biden Urges Restraint During Middle East Escalation

President Biden Urges Restraint During Middle East Escalation

Sputnik International

New addition of the Final Countdown addresses such issues as elections and overall political situation in the US as well as conflict between Israel and Iran.

2024-10-04T04:12+0000

2024-10-04T04:12+0000

2024-10-04T10:28+0000

the final countdown

radio

supply chain

jd vance

middle east

lebanon

israel

2024 us presidential election

strike

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120402891_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_870cc7ba1040db8fff70921731ea6e6f.jpg

President Biden Urges Restraint During Middle East Escalation Sputnik International On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including Biden's plea for restraint in the Middle East.

In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with former congressional chief of staff John Davis.The hosts then speak to congressman Tim Burchett about the presidential campaign.In the final segment, The Final Countdown hosts speak with former CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik John Kiriakou about the conflict between Israel and Iran.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

lebanon

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

the final countdown, presidential campaign in the us latest, us vp elections, biden's call about conflict in the middle east, israel and iran latest, dockworkers strike latest