President Biden Urges Restraint During Middle East Escalation
New addition of the Final Countdown addresses such issues as elections and overall political situation in the US as well as conflict between Israel and Iran.
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including Biden's plea for restraint in the Middle East.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with former congressional chief of staff John Davis.The hosts then speak to congressman Tim Burchett about the presidential campaign.In the final segment, The Final Countdown hosts speak with former CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik John Kiriakou about the conflict between Israel and Iran.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:12 GMT 04.10.2024 (Updated: 10:28 GMT 04.10.2024)
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with former congressional chief of staff John Davis.
The hosts then speak to congressman Tim Burchett about the presidential campaign.
In the final segment, The Final Countdown hosts speak with former CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik John Kiriakou about the conflict between Israel and Iran.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
