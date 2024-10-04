https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/size-of-international-legion-in-ukraine-reflects-scope-of-western-involvement---fsb-head-1120410091.html

Size of 'International Legion' in Ukraine Reflects Scope of Western Involvement - FSB Head

The number of the "International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine" formed by the West has reached 18,000 militants from more than 85 countries, said head of the Russian Federal Security Service, Alexander Bortnikov.

Bortnikov stressed that the size of the “International legion” militants reflects the scope of Western involvement in the Ukrainian crisis.More statements by top Russian security official: "This is a direct threat to the security of the CIS countries." In Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania, foreigners are being trained to participate in battles on the side of Kiev. Uzbekistan helped the FSB to identify a cell of a dozen militants of the "Wilayat Khorasan"* operating in Russia. *ISIS, or ISIS-K (also known as Wilayat Khorasan) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia.

