https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/size-of-international-legion-in-ukraine-reflects-scope-of-western-involvement---fsb-head-1120410091.html
Size of 'International Legion' in Ukraine Reflects Scope of Western Involvement - FSB Head
Size of 'International Legion' in Ukraine Reflects Scope of Western Involvement - FSB Head
Sputnik International
The number of the "International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine" formed by the West has reached 18,000 militants from more than 85 countries, said head of the Russian Federal Security Service, Alexander Bortnikov.
2024-10-04T09:29+0000
2024-10-04T09:29+0000
2024-10-04T09:29+0000
world
russia
russian federal security service (fsb)
alexander bortnikov
ukraine
nato
west
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0a/1116098588_0:160:3071:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_51d3ccd8487edf5835a2fd8c6872f921.jpg
Bortnikov stressed that the size of the “International legion” militants reflects the scope of Western involvement in the Ukrainian crisis.More statements by top Russian security official: "This is a direct threat to the security of the CIS countries." In Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania, foreigners are being trained to participate in battles on the side of Kiev. Uzbekistan helped the FSB to identify a cell of a dozen militants of the "Wilayat Khorasan"* operating in Russia. *ISIS, or ISIS-K (also known as Wilayat Khorasan) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia.
russia
ukraine
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0a/1116098588_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_78249017b8c64830c97e27607f39ed4b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine, ukraine conflict, ukraine militants, west ukraine, ukraine russia conflict, terrorism, ukraine terrorism
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine, ukraine conflict, ukraine militants, west ukraine, ukraine russia conflict, terrorism, ukraine terrorism
Size of 'International Legion' in Ukraine Reflects Scope of Western Involvement - FSB Head
The number of the "International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine" formed by the West has reached 18,000 militants from more than 85 countries, said head of the Russian Federal Security Service, Alexander Bortnikov.
Bortnikov stressed that the size of the “International legion” militants reflects the scope of Western involvement in the Ukrainian crisis.
More statements by top Russian security official:
Ukraine wants to involve the Baltic States and Poland in the conflict, with its provocations near the Belarusian border, said FSB Director Bortnikov.
The West is clearly not interested in establishing stability in Transcaucasia, and is trying to achieve the deployment of its own "peacekeeping" contingent in the region under the auspices of NATO.
The West is putting increasing pressure on Moldova in order to force Chisinau into open confrontation with Russia. This is a serious threat. Moscow hopes that Chisinau will show common sense and not trade the sovereignty and security of the country for short-term political benefits.
The bombing of pagers in Lebanon and Syria demonstrates that there is a risk of attempts on government officials by special services.
"This is a direct threat to the security of the CIS countries." In Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania, foreigners are being trained to participate in battles on the side of Kiev. Uzbekistan helped the FSB to identify a cell of a dozen militants of the "Wilayat Khorasan
"* operating in Russia.
The West is seeking to make Armenian authorities withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization in exchange for preferential arms supplies.
*ISIS, or ISIS-K (also known as Wilayat Khorasan) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia.