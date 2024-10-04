https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/trump-and-harris-hit-the-campaign-trail-in-key-battleground-states-1120404871.html

Trump and Harris Hit the Campaign Trail in Key Battleground States

This episode of Fault Lines unravels the latest developments domestically and abroad, political and legal issues

Trump and Harris Hit the Campaign Trail in Key Battleground States Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss the latest developments domestically and abroad, including the campaign trails in major battleground states.

The show begins with former senior security analyst Michael Maloof discussing the latest out of the Middle East, including Israel's threat to retaliate against Iran, and its invasion of Southern Lebanon.Then, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall weighs in on the latest out of Eric Adams's legal troubles.The third hour starts with political analyst, host of 'Pasta 2 Go', co-host of 'The Convo Couch,' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula sharing his perspective on swing states role in the elections.The show closes with former CIA officer and co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik John Kiriakou joining the show to talk about the US response to Iran's attack.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

