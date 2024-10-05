https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/anti-china-bluster-over-chagos-islands-disguises-usuk-plans-to-preserve-access-to-key-bomber-base-1120429034.html

Anti-China Bluster Over Chagos Islands Disguises US/UK Plans to Preserve Access to Key Bomber Base

Anti-China Bluster Over Chagos Islands Disguises US/UK Plans to Preserve Access to Key Bomber Base

Sputnik International

Britain and Mauritius announced an agreement this week which would cede the UK-administered Chagos Archipelago to Port Louis in exchange for long-term access to the strategic Indian Ocean military base at Diego Garcia. A veteran political observer explains why the outcry coming from some corners of British society over the move is unwarranted.

2024-10-05T15:13+0000

2024-10-05T15:13+0000

2024-10-05T15:13+0000

analysis

keir starmer

united kingdom (uk)

diego garcia

chagos islands

international court of justice

foreign office

b-52

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/05/1120429947_0:127:1200:802_1920x0_80_0_0_7d1ea102c3fc166a441b89c2a298282b.jpg

Five years after the historic 2019 United Nations-backed International Court of Justice ruling that British Indian Ocean Territory control over the Mauritius-claimed Chagos Archipelago is unlawful, London has announced readiness to cede control over the island territory, pending a formal treaty.Under the deal, Britain would be allowed to maintain control over Diego Garcia – the Chagos’ largest island, for “an initial period” of 99 years, enabling London, which has been in control over the Indian Ocean territory since 1814, to hang on to the joint British-US military base built there in the 1970s following the forcible expulsion of island inhabitants until well into the 22nd century.In the UK, the proposed Chagos Islands handover has sparked an uproar, with opposition lawmakers putting the blame for the “surrender of Britain’s strategic interests” squarely on Keir Starmer’s Labour government, with Tory former secretary of state for defense Grant Shapps characterizing the plans as “absolutely appalling” and a “weak and deeply regrettable act from this government.”“Giving up the Chagos Islands is a strategic disaster. Our American allies will be furious and Beijing delighted. Labour are making the world a more dangerous place,” Reform UK leader and MP Nigel Farage suggested.“Starmer must immediately guarantee that Labour will not surrender any other British overseas territories. I have asked the Foreign Office to urgently confirm this in writing,” Rupert Lowe, another Reform UK lawmaker, urged.“Get out your maps, get out your atlases, check out the Chagos Islands, see where they are, see where Mauritius is. A long way away,” former prime minister Boris Johnson suggested, accusing Starmer of “unbundling the last relics of our empire,” and pointing to the Chagos’ roughly 2,150 km distance from Mauritius Island (still far closer than the 9,150 km or so the Chagos are from the British Isles).“It’s taken three months for Starmer to surrender Britain’s strategic interests. This is a dangerous capitulation that will hand our territory to an ally of Beijing,” Robert Jenrick, another senior Conservative Party MP, wrote in a social media post, feigning ignorance of Mauritius’ decades-long policy of geopolitical neutrality, which includes membership in the Non-Aligned Movement.Your Base Belongs to Us“The primary consideration in the West is the issue of whether the Americans can continue to use a huge air base,” former Tory and Liberal Democrat MP and retired UK Defense Academy research fellow Matthew Gordon-Banks told Sputnik, commenting on the the Chagos Islands plans.As for sentiments expressed by the opposition that the Chagos handover amounts to a “surrender” to China, these are overblown, according to Gordon-Banks.“Without the agreement with Mauritius the future of the US naval base might be in doubt - but the Americans tend to get what they want in circumstances like these,” Gordon-Banks said.Finally, fears that the Chagos Islands agreement – which has yet to be ratified, could trigger a further retreat by the UK from its other overseas territories, are also exaggerated, Gordon-Banks believes.“In my view no precedents are being set for matters relating to the Falkland Islands or Gibraltar, which will remain British. However, there are some localized issues relating to Spain and Gibraltar which will be discussed between the two countries from time to time,” the observer said.Argentinian Foreign Minister Diana Mondino vowed on Friday that Buenos Aires would “restore full sovereignty” over the Falklands, known as the Malvinas by Argentinians, “through concrete actions” in the diplomatic field, and called the Chagos agreement a “step in the right direction.” The UK ruled out any review of the South Atlantic Ocean islands’ status as recently as late 2023, saying the issue had been “settled decisively some time ago” in reference to the 1982 war with Argentina.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220504/mps-urge-probe-into-claims-france-hid-exocet-kill-switch-info-able-to-save-uk-lives-in-falklands-1095251855.html

united kingdom (uk)

diego garcia

chagos islands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why did uk transfer control over indian ocean island, will us and britain leave indian ocean