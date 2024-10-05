https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/harris-attempts-to-sway-republicans-with-staunch-anti-trumper-liz-cheney-1120416452.html

Harris Attempts to Sway Republicans With Staunch Anti-Trumper Liz Cheney

Harris Attempts to Sway Republicans With Staunch Anti-Trumper Liz Cheney

Sputnik International

On this edition of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discusses several topics from around the world, including Liz Cheney's support of Kamala Harris.

2024-10-05T04:04+0000

2024-10-05T04:04+0000

2024-10-05T12:55+0000

the final countdown

radio

liz cheney

kamala harris

middle east

lebanon

israel

2024 us presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/04/1120416270_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4663fea35ac93115e78e4fd9730f26a7.jpg

Harris Attempts to Sway Republicans with Staunch Anti-Trumper Liz Cheney Sputnik International On this edition of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discusses several topics from around the world, including Liz Cheney's support of Kamala Harris.

In the opening segment, Ted discusses the turbulent American political scene and troubled FEMA response with Craig 'Pasta' Jardula.At the top of the last hour, Ted speaks with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda about the conflict between Israel, Iran, and Lebanon.In the final segment, Ted speaks with consultant Laith Marouf to get an on the ground report from Beirut.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

lebanon

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

2024 us presidential election, kamala harris, fema response, hurricane helene, israel-lebanon-iran conflict, middle east crisis, beirut bombardment