Harris Attempts to Sway Republicans With Staunch Anti-Trumper Liz Cheney
On this edition of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discusses several topics from around the world, including Liz Cheney's support of Kamala Harris.
In the opening segment, Ted discusses the turbulent American political scene and troubled FEMA response with Craig 'Pasta' Jardula.At the top of the last hour, Ted speaks with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda about the conflict between Israel, Iran, and Lebanon.In the final segment, Ted speaks with consultant Laith Marouf to get an on the ground report from Beirut.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Harris Attempts to Sway Republicans With Staunch Anti-Trumper Liz Cheney
04:04 GMT 05.10.2024 (Updated: 12:55 GMT 05.10.2024)
On this edition of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discusses several topics from around the world, including Liz Cheney's support of Kamala Harris.
In the opening segment, Ted discusses the turbulent American political scene and troubled FEMA response with Craig 'Pasta' Jardula.
At the top of the last hour, Ted speaks with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda about the conflict between Israel, Iran, and Lebanon.
In the final segment, Ted speaks with consultant Laith Marouf to get an on the ground report from Beirut.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM