https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/israeli-gamble-in-lebanon-ga-chemical-plant-disaster-dockworkers-settle-strike-1120419856.html

Israeli Gamble in Lebanon, GA Chemical Plant Disaster, Dockworkers Settle Strike

Israeli Gamble in Lebanon, GA Chemical Plant Disaster, Dockworkers Settle Strike

Sputnik International

European Union member states fall in line to US-backed plans to back duties on Chinese electric vehicles.

2024-10-05T04:01+0000

2024-10-05T04:01+0000

2024-10-05T12:51+0000

political misfits

radio

israel

iran

donald trump

lebanon

biolab

georgia

2024 us presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/05/1120419495_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a211db7d00fba74a669d68a9a068bbca.png

Israeli Gamble in Lebanon, GA Chemical Plant Disaster, Dockworkers Settle Strike Sputnik International European Union member states fall in line to US-backed plans to back duties on Chinese electric vehicles.

Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the risk that Israel might find itself in a quagmire in Lebanon, an assessment of the damage done by Iranian missiles that evaded Israel’s air defenses, Meta restricting the use of an upside-down triangle emoji due to its connection to Hamas, and how the international community views the United States' support for Israel as well as its domestic response to Hurricane Helene.Author, writer for Liberation News and social justice/environmental organizer Tina Landis discusses myth and reality of a toxic gas leak from a chemical plant outside of Atlanta, how a halfhearted government response to the disaster has left residents in harm’s way, how plants like these avoid regulation and punishment for their many infractions, and how the Biden administration’s push to fast track semiconductor production domestically will ensure that disasters like this are repeated.Economist, radio show host and author Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses a temporary end to the International Longshoremen’s strike, crime on the ballot in California, campaign surrogates for the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates, polling in key battleground states, attacks on independent political parties by the mainstream media, and a strong new jobs report.The Misfits also discuss the US reaction to the transfer of the Chagos Islands and this week’s News of the Weird, including a mysterious distributor of bottled urine and a rodent stowaway.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

iran

lebanon

georgia

chagos islands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

israel, lebanon, israel-lebanon tensions, hamas, meta censorship, hurricane helene, toxic gas leak from a chemical plant outside of atlanta, biden administration, semiconductor production