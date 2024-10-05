https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/nato-plans-to-create-extra-49-brigades-with-about-5000-soldiers-in-each---reports-1120427623.html

NATO Plans to Create Extra 49 Brigades With About 5,000 Soldiers in Each - Reports

NATO Plans to Create Extra 49 Brigades With About 5,000 Soldiers in Each - Reports

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO is planning to create an extra 49 combat-ready brigades with about 5,000 servicepeople in each that would bring a total number to 131 units, German broadcaster Welt reported on Saturday, citing the alliance's unpublished documents.

2024-10-05T11:21+0000

2024-10-05T11:21+0000

2024-10-05T11:21+0000

military

nato

brigade

nato expansion

nato forces

nato bases

nato base

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/05/1112405858_0:0:2968:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_90f76e92599a773adc3cf7fabef8e358.jpg

The number of combat corps should be expanded from six to 15, and division headquarters from 24 to 38 to manage and support the extra brigades, the Minimum Capability Requirements, presented by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Christopher Cavoli and French Adm. Pierre Vandier, read, as cited by the broadcaster. The alliance is also planning to boost the capabilities of ground anti-aircraft units five-fold to 1,467, the report said. The necessity to build up military power is stipulated by the threat that allegedly comes from Russia, the report added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/ukraines-nato-sponsors-fear-theyll-run-out-of-money-to-continue-anti-russia-proxy-war-into-2025-1120319547.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato is planning to create, combat-ready brigades, extra 49 combat-ready brigades