NATO Plans to Create Extra 49 Brigades With About 5,000 Soldiers in Each - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO is planning to create an extra 49 combat-ready brigades with about 5,000 servicepeople in each that would bring a total number to 131 units, German broadcaster Welt reported on Saturday, citing the alliance's unpublished documents.
The number of combat corps should be expanded from six to 15, and division headquarters from 24 to 38 to manage and support the extra brigades, the Minimum Capability Requirements, presented by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Christopher Cavoli and French Adm. Pierre Vandier, read, as cited by the broadcaster. The alliance is also planning to boost the capabilities of ground anti-aircraft units five-fold to 1,467, the report said. The necessity to build up military power is stipulated by the threat that allegedly comes from Russia, the report added.
