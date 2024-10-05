https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/new-york-protesters-rally-in-solidarity-with-palestinians-ahead-of-october-7-attack-anniversary-1120433813.html
New York Protesters Rally in Solidarity With Palestinians Ahead of October 7 Attack Anniversary
The demonstration comes just one day before the anniversary of the Hamas attack on southern Israel, which marked the beginning of Israel's intensive campaign
Sputnik is live from New York City where protesters gathered to show solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip and the broader escalation in the Middle East.With events scheduled worldwide over the weekend, these demonstrations aim to bring attention to the devastating human toll of the war. According to figures from both sides, over 40,000 Palestinians and approximately 1,700 Israelis have lost their lives since the conflict began. The protests highlight the global concern for those affected by the violence in the region.
New York Protesters Rally in Solidarity With Palestinians Ahead of October 7 Attack Anniversary
The demonstration comes just one day before the anniversary of the Hamas attack on southern Israel, which marked the beginning of Israel’s intensive campaign of airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza.
Sputnik is live from New York City where protesters gathered to show solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip and the broader escalation in the Middle East.
With events scheduled worldwide over the weekend, these demonstrations aim to bring attention to the devastating human toll of the war. According to figures from both sides, over 40,000 Palestinians and approximately 1,700 Israelis have lost their lives since the conflict began.
The protests highlight the global concern for those affected by the violence in the region.