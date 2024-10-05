https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/stoltenberg-hints-to-ukraine-about-recognition-of-territorial-realities---reports-1120427175.html

Stoltenberg Hints to Ukraine About Recognition of 'Territorial Realities' - Reports

Sputnik International

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, discussing possible options for resolving the Ukrainian conflict, pointed to the experience of the Soviet-Finnish war and made it clear that Kiev should consider recognizing "territorial realities."

“Finland fought a brave war against the Soviet Union in ’39... The war ended with them [Finland] giving up 10 per cent of the territory," media quoted Stoltenberg as saying. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine: Moscow will immediately cease fire and declare its readiness for talks after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territory of Russia's new regions. In addition, he said, Kiev must renounce its intentions to join NATO and conduct demilitarization and denazification, as well as accept a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status. The Russian leader also mentioned the lifting of sanctions against Russia.

