The Critical Hour
The mainstream news outlets play it safe by parroting the perspectives of their corporate benefactors. The Critical Hour uses clear, cutting edge insight and analysis to examine national and international issues impacting the global village in which we live.
Weekly Wrap-Up; Middle East Tinder Box; US Election 2024; Trump Assassination Suspect Case on Hold
Federal prosecutors have asked for an indefinite delay in the trial of Ryan Routh, the suspect who allegedly attempted to assassinate former president Donald Trump.
Federal prosecutors have asked for an indefinite delay in the trial of Ryan Routh, the suspect who allegedly attempted to assassinate former president Donald Trump.
Dr Richard Wolff, professor and host of Democracy at Work on YouTube, joins us to discuss the US economy and the risk of a nuclear conflict in the Middle East.Dr. Anthony Monteiro joins us to discuss the conflict in the Middle East.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the 2024 US election.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at Substack and The Polemecist.net, come together to discuss the Trump assassination suspect, political fallout from the hurricane response and the crackdown on free speech.Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate, Green Party " and Dr. Margaret Flowers, editor of Popular Resistance, come together to discuss US imperialism in Africa and West Asia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Weekly Wrap-Up; Middle East Tinder Box; US Election 2024; Trump Assassination Suspect Case on Hold

The Critical Hour
Weekly Wrap-Up; Middle East Tinder Box; US Election 2024; Trump Assassination Suspect Case on Hold
Federal prosecutors have asked for an indefinite delay in the trial of Ryan Routh, the suspect who allegedly attempted to assassinate former president Donald Trump.
Dr Richard Wolff, professor and host of Democracy at Work on YouTube, joins us to discuss the US economy and the risk of a nuclear conflict in the Middle East.
Dr. Anthony Monteiro joins us to discuss the conflict in the Middle East.
Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the 2024 US election.
Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at Substack and The Polemecist.net, come together to discuss the Trump assassination suspect, political fallout from the hurricane response and the crackdown on free speech.
Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate, Green Party " and Dr. Margaret Flowers, editor of Popular Resistance, come together to discuss US imperialism in Africa and West Asia.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
