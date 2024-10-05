https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/world-awaits-israels-retaliation-against-iran-as-tensions-skyrocket-1120418328.html
World Awaits Israel's Retaliation Against Iran as Tensions Skyrocket
World Awaits Israel's Retaliation Against Iran as Tensions Skyrocket
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss the latest developments domestically and abroad, including the campaign trails in major battleground states.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss the latest developments domestically and abroad, including the campaign trails in major battleground states.
The show begins with the Managing Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing Israel's potential response to Iran's strikes.Then, CEO of Larrea Wealth Management & Finance Expert Aquiles Larrea weighs in on the current state of the US economy amid the looming crisis in the Middle East.The show closes with the Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' Daniel McAdams discussing FEMA's potential response to Hurricane Helene.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World Awaits Israel's Retaliation Against Iran as Tensions Skyrocket
04:03 GMT 05.10.2024 (Updated: 12:54 GMT 05.10.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss the latest developments domestically and abroad, including the campaign trails in major battleground states.
The show begins with the Managing Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing Israel's potential response to Iran's strikes.
Then, CEO of Larrea Wealth Management & Finance Expert Aquiles Larrea weighs in on the current state of the US economy amid the looming crisis in the Middle East.
The show closes with the Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' Daniel McAdams discussing FEMA's potential response to Hurricane Helene.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM