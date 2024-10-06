Flames and Smoke Blanket the Sky: Israeli Airstrikes Reduce Beirut Houses to Rubble
Flames and Smoke Blanket the Sky: Israeli Airstrikes Reduce Beirut Houses to Rubble
Sputnik International
Since last week, Israel has been carrying out massive strikes against Hezbollah in various parts of Lebanon. Several targeted airstrikes on Beirut have also been made, killing high-ranking Hezbollah commanders.
Israeli aircraft struck a residential building near a fuel gas station between Laylaki and Mreijeh in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday, Lebanese media reported. The Israel Defense Forces claimed the target was underground Hezbollah weapons depots beneath residential buildings.On October 1, Israel began a limited ground operation in southern Lebanon, with Hezbollah responding by launching missiles and expanding the range of their attacks.Take a look at the aftermath of Israeli attacks on Beirut in Sputnik's gallery:
Since last week, Israel has been carrying out massive strikes against Hezbollah in various parts of Lebanon. Several targeted airstrikes on Beirut have also been made, killing high-ranking Hezbollah commanders.
Israeli aircraft struck a residential building near a fuel gas station between Laylaki and Mreijeh in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday, Lebanese media reported. The Israel Defense Forces claimed the target was underground Hezbollah weapons depots beneath residential buildings.
On October 1, Israel began a limited ground operation in southern Lebanon, with Hezbollah responding by launching missiles and expanding the range of their attacks.
Take a look at the aftermath of Israeli attacks on Beirut in Sputnik's gallery: