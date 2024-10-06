International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/flames-and-smoke-blanket-the-sky-israeli-airstrikes-reduce-beirut-houses-to-rubble-1120438504.html
Flames and Smoke Blanket the Sky: Israeli Airstrikes Reduce Beirut Houses to Rubble
Flames and Smoke Blanket the Sky: Israeli Airstrikes Reduce Beirut Houses to Rubble
Sputnik International
Since last week, Israel has been carrying out massive strikes against Hezbollah in various parts of Lebanon. Several targeted airstrikes on Beirut have also been made, killing high-ranking Hezbollah commanders.
2024-10-06T10:55+0000
2024-10-06T11:02+0000
multimedia
israel-lebanon tensions
israel
beirut
lebanon
israel defense forces (idf)
hezbollah
middle east
photo
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120438674_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5a99487ed6e05ea6137911324e507915.jpg
Israeli aircraft struck a residential building near a fuel gas station between Laylaki and Mreijeh in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday, Lebanese media reported. The Israel Defense Forces claimed the target was underground Hezbollah weapons depots beneath residential buildings.On October 1, Israel began a limited ground operation in southern Lebanon, with Hezbollah responding by launching missiles and expanding the range of their attacks.Take a look at the aftermath of Israeli attacks on Beirut in Sputnik's gallery:
israel
beirut
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120438674_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4cbb9b1505c21f6cc972e2fe4d0d3710.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
massive strikes against hezbollah, high-ranking hezbollah commanders, airstrikes on beirut
massive strikes against hezbollah, high-ranking hezbollah commanders, airstrikes on beirut

Flames and Smoke Blanket the Sky: Israeli Airstrikes Reduce Beirut Houses to Rubble

10:55 GMT 06.10.2024 (Updated: 11:02 GMT 06.10.2024)
Subscribe
Since last week, Israel has been carrying out massive strikes against Hezbollah in various parts of Lebanon. Several targeted airstrikes on Beirut have also been made, killing high-ranking Hezbollah commanders.
Israeli aircraft struck a residential building near a fuel gas station between Laylaki and Mreijeh in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday, Lebanese media reported. The Israel Defense Forces claimed the target was underground Hezbollah weapons depots beneath residential buildings.
On October 1, Israel began a limited ground operation in southern Lebanon, with Hezbollah responding by launching missiles and expanding the range of their attacks.
Take a look at the aftermath of Israeli attacks on Beirut in Sputnik's gallery:
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

Flames and smoke rise after an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.

Flames and smoke rise after an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon. - Sputnik International
1/8
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

Flames and smoke rise after an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

People run over the rubble of destroyed buildings hit by Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut.

People run over the rubble of destroyed buildings hit by Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut. - Sputnik International
2/8
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

People run over the rubble of destroyed buildings hit by Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut.

© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein

People look at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut.

People look at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut. - Sputnik International
3/8
© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein

People look at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

A man looks at a destroyed building where he had been living that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut.

A man looks at a destroyed building where he had been living that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut. - Sputnik International
4/8
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

A man looks at a destroyed building where he had been living that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

An Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, sends flames and smoke into the air.

An Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, sends flames and smoke into the air. - Sputnik International
5/8
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

An Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, sends flames and smoke into the air.

© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein

Flames and smoke rise from a destroyed building at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut.

Flames and smoke rise from a destroyed building at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut. - Sputnik International
6/8
© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein

Flames and smoke rise from a destroyed building at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

A man rides his scooter as he drives over the debris of destroyed buildings hit by Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut.

A man rides his scooter as he drives over the debris of destroyed buildings hit by Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut. - Sputnik International
7/8
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

A man rides his scooter as he drives over the debris of destroyed buildings hit by Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut.

© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein

Journalists document damaged buildings at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut.

Journalists document damaged buildings at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut. - Sputnik International
8/8
© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein

Journalists document damaged buildings at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала