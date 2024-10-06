International
How the US Chooses Its President: A Step-by-Step Guide
How the US Chooses Its President: A Step-by-Step Guide
The US presidential election follows a multi-step process, starting with party primaries and caucuses where candidates are selected. Each party then holds a national convention to officially nominate its candidate.
Citizens cast their ballots on election day, but the winner is determined by the Electoral College where electors from each state decide based on the popular vote. A candidate needs at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win. If no candidate reaches this number, the House of Representatives selects the president. Explore Sputnik's infographics to discover how the entire US presidential election process works from start to finish.
How the US Chooses Its President: A Step-by-Step Guide

15:32 GMT 06.10.2024
The US presidential election follows a multi-step process, starting with party primaries and caucuses where candidates are selected. Each party then holds a national convention to officially nominate its candidate.
Citizens cast their ballots on election day, but the winner is determined by the Electoral College where electors from each state decide based on the popular vote. A candidate needs at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win. If no candidate reaches this number, the House of Representatives selects the president.
Explore Sputnik's infographics to discover how the entire US presidential election process works from start to finish.
