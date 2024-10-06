https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/one-person-killed-several-others-injured-in-blast-near-pakistani-jinnah-airport---reports-1120449727.html

One Person Killed, Several Others Injured in Blast Near Pakistani Jinnah Airport - Reports

A suspected IED explosion killed at least one near a Pakistani airport. Several others were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that an oil transportation truck exploded, setting on fire several cars parked nearby, the report said, adding that the blast could be heard in various parts of the city. Police and firefighting teams reportedly arrived at the site of the incident. The authorities suspect that an improvised explosive device was planted on the oil truck, Geo News said.

