https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/one-person-killed-several-others-injured-in-blast-near-pakistani-jinnah-airport---reports-1120449727.html
One Person Killed, Several Others Injured in Blast Near Pakistani Jinnah Airport - Reports
One Person Killed, Several Others Injured in Blast Near Pakistani Jinnah Airport - Reports
Sputnik International
A suspected IED explosion killed at least one near a Pakistani airport. Several others were injured.
2024-10-06T21:26+0000
2024-10-06T21:26+0000
2024-10-06T21:26+0000
world
pakistan
karachi
newsfeed
explosion
improvised explosive devices (ieds)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120449570_0:119:2280:1402_1920x0_80_0_0_3287a48ce4a9f64b697f1d2e2ebe7902.jpg
Preliminary information indicates that an oil transportation truck exploded, setting on fire several cars parked nearby, the report said, adding that the blast could be heard in various parts of the city. Police and firefighting teams reportedly arrived at the site of the incident. The authorities suspect that an improvised explosive device was planted on the oil truck, Geo News said.
pakistan
karachi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120449570_127:0:2154:1520_1920x0_80_0_0_1d31d7ca0fb5f67bd670e37d27fdaf72.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
jinnah international airport, karachi terror attack, explosion in pakistan
jinnah international airport, karachi terror attack, explosion in pakistan
One Person Killed, Several Others Injured in Blast Near Pakistani Jinnah Airport - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least one person has been killed and several others injured in an explosion that occurred near Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi, the Geo News broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing local police.
Preliminary information indicates that an oil transportation truck exploded, setting on fire several cars parked nearby, the report said, adding that the blast could be heard in various parts of the city.
Police and firefighting teams reportedly arrived at the site of the incident.
The authorities suspect that an improvised explosive device was planted on the oil truck, Geo News said.