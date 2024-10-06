International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/one-person-killed-several-others-injured-in-blast-near-pakistani-jinnah-airport---reports-1120449727.html
One Person Killed, Several Others Injured in Blast Near Pakistani Jinnah Airport - Reports
One Person Killed, Several Others Injured in Blast Near Pakistani Jinnah Airport - Reports
Sputnik International
A suspected IED explosion killed at least one near a Pakistani airport. Several others were injured.
2024-10-06T21:26+0000
2024-10-06T21:26+0000
world
pakistan
karachi
newsfeed
explosion
improvised explosive devices (ieds)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120449570_0:119:2280:1402_1920x0_80_0_0_3287a48ce4a9f64b697f1d2e2ebe7902.jpg
Preliminary information indicates that an oil transportation truck exploded, setting on fire several cars parked nearby, the report said, adding that the blast could be heard in various parts of the city. Police and firefighting teams reportedly arrived at the site of the incident. The authorities suspect that an improvised explosive device was planted on the oil truck, Geo News said.
pakistan
karachi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120449570_127:0:2154:1520_1920x0_80_0_0_1d31d7ca0fb5f67bd670e37d27fdaf72.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
jinnah international airport, karachi terror attack, explosion in pakistan
jinnah international airport, karachi terror attack, explosion in pakistan

One Person Killed, Several Others Injured in Blast Near Pakistani Jinnah Airport - Reports

21:26 GMT 06.10.2024
© AP Photo / Mohammad FarooqParamilitary soldiers stand guard close to the site of an explosion that caused injuries and destroyed vehicles at outside the Karachi airport, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Farooq)
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard close to the site of an explosion that caused injuries and destroyed vehicles at outside the Karachi airport, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Farooq) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2024
© AP Photo / Mohammad Farooq
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least one person has been killed and several others injured in an explosion that occurred near Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi, the Geo News broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing local police.
Preliminary information indicates that an oil transportation truck exploded, setting on fire several cars parked nearby, the report said, adding that the blast could be heard in various parts of the city.
Police and firefighting teams reportedly arrived at the site of the incident.
The authorities suspect that an improvised explosive device was planted on the oil truck, Geo News said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала