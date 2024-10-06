https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/pact-for-the-future-shows-unga-has-become-tool-to-ramrod-wests-interests-1120437394.html

‘Pact for the Future’ Shows UNGA Has Become Tool to Ramrod West’s Interests

‘Pact for the Future’ Shows UNGA Has Become Tool to Ramrod West’s Interests

Sputnik International

Newly adopted Pact for the Future’ shows UN General Assembly has become a tool used by the West to promote its interests, Igor Shatrov, head of the Expert Council of the Strategic Development Fund, told Sputnik.

2024-10-06T06:44+0000

2024-10-06T06:44+0000

2024-10-06T06:44+0000

analysis

russia

the united nations (un)

united nations general assembly (unga)

dmitry polyanskiy

sergey vershinin

igor shatrov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120436117_0:136:3160:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_d0af2163c8f173275cf3f5b7bbb93172.jpg

By and large, the UN General Assembly has become a tool used by the West to promote its interests, Igor Shatrov, head of the Expert Council of Russia’s Strategic Development Fund, told Sputnik. This explains why the Russia-proposed amendment to the Pact for the Future adopted at the opening of the two-day Summit of the Future at UNGA based on “the principle of non-interference in matters within domestic jurisdiction of a state” drew a negative response, he explained. “The West inherently perceives international politics as interference in the affairs of other states in its own interests,” Shatrov said, which is why the Russian proposal was snubbed. However, not all countries are ready to toe the West’s line, he added, referring to the 40 or so UN member states that did not express their unequivocal support for the pact.The Pact for the Future, like all documents issued by UNGA, is advisory in nature, the pundit noted, unlike the mandatory decisions of the UN Security Council. The blueprint pledges action towards a multitude of apparently admirable goals, such as the eradication of poverty, building peaceful, inclusive communities, the revival of trust in global institutions, etc. However, it is short on specifics, as “we do not see any scenarios” for how to how to deliver on these goals, Shatrov summed up, adding: The Pact for the Future pushed through by UNGA on September 22 was branded a “huge defeat for the UN” by Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.“From the very outset, those who coordinated the work on the draft included in it only what was dictated to them mainly by Western countries… What happened is a huge defeat for the UN, because the principle of the sovereign equality of states, which is enshrined in the Charter, was cynically sacrificed to one group of countries whose interests had been carefully safeguarded for all these months… Never before have we witnessed such despotism on the UN platform,” Vershinin stated.Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy called the pact “a huge blow to the organization as a whole.” The pact is “unbalanced” and contains “very dangerous provisions which will backfire and undermine multilateralism and intergovernmental nature of the UN upheld by the UN Charter,” he posted on X.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

what is the unga pact for the future, when did the un general assembly adopt the pact for the future, what are the goals outlined in the un general assembly’s pact for the future, why did russia propose an amendment to the pact for the future, why did russia call the newly0-adopted pact for the future a huge defeat for the un, what does the main text of the pact for the future cover