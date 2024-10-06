https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/putin-to-celebrate-birthday-at-work-meet-with-cis-leaders-1120449421.html

Putin to Celebrate Birthday at Work, Meet With CIS Leaders

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin will celebrate his birthday at work and will meet with leaders from the Commonwealth Council of Heads of State.

Putin celebrates his birthday on Monday. He turns 72. This is not the first birthday that the Russian leader has to spent without interrupting his work. In 2020, he devoted the first half of the day to domestic issues and international phone conversations — there were more than a dozen of them. As per tradition, Putin spent the rest of the day with friends, family and loved ones. In 2021, on October 7, the head of state held an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council. In 2022, on his 70th birthday, the Russian president gathered the leaders of the CIS countries at an informal summit in St. Petersburg. In 2023, on October 7, Putin launched the supply of Russian gas to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan. The leaders of both countries — Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev — came to the Russian president's residence near Moscow. Putin later joked that the presidents "got together" — Tokayev and Mirziyoyev stayed for lunch. He also said that he celebrated his last birthday with friends and family. Traditionally, on this day, the head of state receives congratulations from foreign leaders, political and public figures, scientists, sports, culture and art figures, as well as ordinary Russians.

