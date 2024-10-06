https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/putin-to-celebrate-birthday-at-work-meet-with-cis-leaders-1120449421.html
Putin to Celebrate Birthday at Work, Meet With CIS Leaders
Putin to Celebrate Birthday at Work, Meet With CIS Leaders
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin will celebrate his birthday at work and will meet with leaders from the Commonwealth Council of Heads of State.
2024-10-06T21:14+0000
2024-10-06T21:14+0000
2024-10-06T21:14+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
moscow
security council
kassym-jomart tokayev
cis
birthday
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120119427_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_401f2be912c978722894ae91cdbe9207.jpg
Putin celebrates his birthday on Monday. He turns 72. This is not the first birthday that the Russian leader has to spent without interrupting his work. In 2020, he devoted the first half of the day to domestic issues and international phone conversations — there were more than a dozen of them. As per tradition, Putin spent the rest of the day with friends, family and loved ones. In 2021, on October 7, the head of state held an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council. In 2022, on his 70th birthday, the Russian president gathered the leaders of the CIS countries at an informal summit in St. Petersburg. In 2023, on October 7, Putin launched the supply of Russian gas to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan. The leaders of both countries — Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev — came to the Russian president's residence near Moscow. Putin later joked that the presidents "got together" — Tokayev and Mirziyoyev stayed for lunch. He also said that he celebrated his last birthday with friends and family. Traditionally, on this day, the head of state receives congratulations from foreign leaders, political and public figures, scientists, sports, culture and art figures, as well as ordinary Russians.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20201011/putin-explains-whose-greetings-he-expects-on-his-birthday-1080739648.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120119427_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_904487fbed0c9799a1a7a5aea6397c23.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
putin's birthday, when is vladimir putin's birthday
putin's birthday, when is vladimir putin's birthday
Putin to Celebrate Birthday at Work, Meet With CIS Leaders
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will celebrate his birthday, October 7, in a working environment — he will meet with the CIS leaders who will arrive in Moscow to participate in a meeting of the Commonwealth Council of Heads of State, and will hold a number of working meetings during the day.
Putin celebrates his birthday on Monday. He turns 72.
This is not the first birthday that the Russian leader has to spent without interrupting his work. In 2020, he devoted the first half of the day to domestic issues and international phone conversations — there were more than a dozen of them. As per tradition, Putin spent the rest of the day with friends, family and loved ones.
In 2021, on October 7, the head of state held an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council. In 2022, on his 70th birthday, the Russian president gathered the leaders of the CIS countries at an informal summit in St. Petersburg.
11 October 2020, 15:29 GMT
In 2023, on October 7, Putin launched the supply of Russian gas to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan. The leaders of both countries — Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev — came to the Russian president's residence near Moscow. Putin later joked that the presidents "got together" — Tokayev and Mirziyoyev stayed for lunch. He also said that he celebrated his last birthday with friends and family.
Traditionally, on this day, the head of state receives congratulations from foreign leaders, political and public figures, scientists, sports, culture and art figures, as well as ordinary Russians.