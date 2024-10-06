International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле
Samoa Fears Oil Spill After New Zealand Navy Ship Sinks - Reports
Samoa Fears Oil Spill After New Zealand Navy Ship Sinks - Reports
A New Zealand Navy ship, which earlier ran aground near Samoa earlier, caught fire and then completely sank, in connection with which concerns are growing on the island about a possible oil spill, local portal Post reported.
The Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui ran aground off the southern coast of Samoan island of Upolu on Saturday evening local time while surveying the reef. All 78 people on board were rescued in life rafts, the navy said in a statement on the New Zealand Defence Force website. The Samoans are now concerned about a possible oil spill, the ublication said, adding that eyewitnesses described the ship running aground, rolling over on its side, with smoke and flames coming out of it, and then sinking. According to a local journalist cited by the portal, senior Samoan officials are monitoring the situation amid concerns about a possible oil spill.
10:10 GMT 06.10.2024
© AP Photo / Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire DepartmentOil spill
Oil spill - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2024
© AP Photo / Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A New Zealand Navy ship, which earlier ran aground near Samoa earlier, caught fire and then completely sank, in connection with which concerns are growing on the island about a possible oil spill, local portal reported.
The Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui ran aground off the southern coast of Samoan island of Upolu on Saturday evening local time while surveying the reef. All 78 people on board were rescued in life rafts, the navy said in a statement on the New Zealand Defence Force website.
The Samoans are now concerned about a possible oil spill, the ublication said, adding that eyewitnesses described the ship running aground, rolling over on its side, with smoke and flames coming out of it, and then sinking.
According to a local journalist cited by the portal, senior Samoan officials are monitoring the situation amid concerns about a possible oil spill.
