https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/samoa-fears-oil-spill-after-new-zealand-navy-ship-sinks---reports-1120441457.html

Samoa Fears Oil Spill After New Zealand Navy Ship Sinks - Reports

Samoa Fears Oil Spill After New Zealand Navy Ship Sinks - Reports

Sputnik International

A New Zealand Navy ship, which earlier ran aground near Samoa earlier, caught fire and then completely sank, in connection with which concerns are growing on the island about a possible oil spill, local portal Post reported.

2024-10-06T10:10+0000

2024-10-06T10:10+0000

2024-10-06T10:10+0000

beyond politics

samoa

royal new zealand navy

oil

oil pollution

oil spill

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102243/00/1022430061_0:39:720:444_1920x0_80_0_0_7f833fbc7b177fae0f2e2e60d4abfa62.jpg

The Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui ran aground off the southern coast of Samoan island of Upolu on Saturday evening local time while surveying the reef. All 78 people on board were rescued in life rafts, the navy said in a statement on the New Zealand Defence Force website. The Samoans are now concerned about a possible oil spill, the ublication said, adding that eyewitnesses described the ship running aground, rolling over on its side, with smoke and flames coming out of it, and then sinking. According to a local journalist cited by the portal, senior Samoan officials are monitoring the situation amid concerns about a possible oil spill.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230202/thousands-of-nigerians-join-lawsuit-against-shell-demanding-oil-spill-payout-1106914814.html

samoa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new zealand navy ship sinks, samoa fears oil spill