International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/us-agency-clears-spacex-to-launch-hera-asteroid-mission-despite-ongoing-mishap-probe-1120450113.html
US Agency Clears SpaceX to Launch Hera Asteroid Mission Despite Ongoing Mishap Probe
US Agency Clears SpaceX to Launch Hera Asteroid Mission Despite Ongoing Mishap Probe
Sputnik International
The US Federal Aviation Administration has cleared SpaceX to launch its Hera Asteroid mission despite an ongoing probe into an incident during the Crew-9 mission liftoff.
2024-10-06T22:56+0000
2024-10-06T22:56+0000
beyond politics
us
earth
federal aviation administration (faa)
spacex
florida
science & tech
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0e/1114188167_0:248:2759:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_177012c3f8dbdfce88506f0bf9db6b65.jpg
The FAA grounded SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket to investigate a mishap that occurred on September 28 when the second-stage booster rocket landed outside its designated zone on its return to Earth. The FAA gave no time line for when it is expected to authorize SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket to return to regular operations. In August, the FAA briefly grounded SpaceX's reusable Falcon 9 rocket after the first-stage rocket of the spacecraft failed to land upright on a drone ship at sea. Hera is a space mission of the European Space Agency whose objective is to probe the kinetic impact method to deflect a possible asteroid that may be heading toward Earth.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/crew-dragon-with-russian-cosmonaut-gorbunov-docks-to-iss---broadcast-1120353018.html
earth
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0e/1114188167_15:0:2744:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7c6872fb727c15aa9d768ed6996ffd87.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
spacex, hera asteroid mission
spacex, hera asteroid mission

US Agency Clears SpaceX to Launch Hera Asteroid Mission Despite Ongoing Mishap Probe

22:56 GMT 06.10.2024
© AP Photo / Aubrey GemignaniA SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with the Psyche spacecraft onboard is launched from Launch Complex 39A, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA's Psyche spacecraft will travel to a metal-rich asteroid by the same name orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter to study it's composition. The spacecraft also carries the agency's Deep Space Optical Communications technology demonstration, which will test laser communications beyond the Moon.
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with the Psyche spacecraft onboard is launched from Launch Complex 39A, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA's Psyche spacecraft will travel to a metal-rich asteroid by the same name orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter to study it's composition. The spacecraft also carries the agency's Deep Space Optical Communications technology demonstration, which will test laser communications beyond the Moon. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2024
© AP Photo / Aubrey Gemignani
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has cleared SpaceX to launch the EU Hera asteroid mission aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, despite an ongoing probe into a minor incident that occurred during the Crew-9 mission liftoff, an FAA spokesperson told Sputnik on Sunday.
The FAA grounded SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket to investigate a mishap that occurred on September 28 when the second-stage booster rocket landed outside its designated zone on its return to Earth.
"The SpaceX Falcon 9 vehicle is authorized to return to flight only for the planned Hera mission scheduled to launch on Oct. 7 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida ... The FAA has determined that the absence of a second stage reentry for this mission adequately mitigates the primary risk to the public in the event of a reoccurrence of the mishap experienced with the Crew-9 mission," the FAA said.
The FAA gave no time line for when it is expected to authorize SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket to return to regular operations.
In August, the FAA briefly grounded SpaceX's reusable Falcon 9 rocket after the first-stage rocket of the spacecraft failed to land upright on a drone ship at sea.
In this image taken from video footage released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, the Soyuz MS-21 space ship, right, approaches the International Space Station, ISS, during docking to the station, Friday, March 18, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2024
Beyond Politics
Crew Dragon With Russian Cosmonaut Gorbunov Docks to ISS - Broadcast
29 September, 22:34 GMT
Hera is a space mission of the European Space Agency whose objective is to probe the kinetic impact method to deflect a possible asteroid that may be heading toward Earth.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала