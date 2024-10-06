https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/us-agency-clears-spacex-to-launch-hera-asteroid-mission-despite-ongoing-mishap-probe-1120450113.html

US Agency Clears SpaceX to Launch Hera Asteroid Mission Despite Ongoing Mishap Probe

The US Federal Aviation Administration has cleared SpaceX to launch its Hera Asteroid mission despite an ongoing probe into an incident during the Crew-9 mission liftoff.

The FAA grounded SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket to investigate a mishap that occurred on September 28 when the second-stage booster rocket landed outside its designated zone on its return to Earth. The FAA gave no time line for when it is expected to authorize SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket to return to regular operations. In August, the FAA briefly grounded SpaceX's reusable Falcon 9 rocket after the first-stage rocket of the spacecraft failed to land upright on a drone ship at sea. Hera is a space mission of the European Space Agency whose objective is to probe the kinetic impact method to deflect a possible asteroid that may be heading toward Earth.

