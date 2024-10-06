https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/watch-russian-marines-destroy-ukrainian-equipment-and-infantry-in-kursk-region-border-area-1120441627.html
Watch Russian Marines Destroy Ukrainian Equipment and Infantry in Kursk Region Border Area
Watch Russian Marines Destroy Ukrainian Equipment and Infantry in Kursk Region Border Area
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Sever Marines destroying Ukrainian equipment and infantry in the Kursk region’s border area.
2024-10-06T12:19+0000
2024-10-06T12:19+0000
2024-10-06T12:20+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kursk
russia
ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
ministry of defense
russian defense ministry
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120440997_91:0:1339:702_1920x0_80_0_0_24d8ca6841b19e94fa78e4fffbb9d9bb.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Sever Marines destroying Ukrainian equipment and infantry in the Kursk region’s border area.As a result of the operation, Western weapons, Ukrainian Armed Forces flags, and personal belongings of Ukrainian military personnel, among other things, were seized, the ministry said.
kursk
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120440997_247:0:1183:702_1920x0_80_0_0_006a516da469935786416292ad6fd47a.jpg
Russian Battlegroup Sever Marines destroy Ukrainian equipment and infantry in the Kursk region border area
Sputnik International
Russian Battlegroup Sever Marines destroy Ukrainian equipment and infantry in the Kursk region border area
2024-10-06T12:19+0000
true
PT1M32S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian marines destroy ukrainian equipmet, kursk region border area
russian marines destroy ukrainian equipmet, kursk region border area
Watch Russian Marines Destroy Ukrainian Equipment and Infantry in Kursk Region Border Area
12:19 GMT 06.10.2024 (Updated: 12:20 GMT 06.10.2024)
According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, during the Russian offensive Ukrainian forces resisted and tried to counterattack, but to no avail, while "all the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters were destroyed and the survivors surrendered as prisoners."
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Sever Marines destroying Ukrainian equipment and infantry in the Kursk region’s border area.
As a result of the operation, Western weapons, Ukrainian Armed Forces flags, and personal belongings of Ukrainian military personnel, among other things, were seized, the ministry said.