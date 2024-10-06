https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/watch-russian-marines-destroy-ukrainian-equipment-and-infantry-in-kursk-region-border-area-1120441627.html

Watch Russian Marines Destroy Ukrainian Equipment and Infantry in Kursk Region Border Area

Watch Russian Marines Destroy Ukrainian Equipment and Infantry in Kursk Region Border Area

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Sever Marines destroying Ukrainian equipment and infantry in the Kursk region’s border area.

2024-10-06T12:19+0000

2024-10-06T12:19+0000

2024-10-06T12:20+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kursk

russia

ukraine

ukrainian armed forces

ministry of defense

russian defense ministry

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120440997_91:0:1339:702_1920x0_80_0_0_24d8ca6841b19e94fa78e4fffbb9d9bb.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Sever Marines destroying Ukrainian equipment and infantry in the Kursk region’s border area.As a result of the operation, Western weapons, Ukrainian Armed Forces flags, and personal belongings of Ukrainian military personnel, among other things, were seized, the ministry said.

kursk

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Battlegroup Sever Marines destroy Ukrainian equipment and infantry in the Kursk region border area Sputnik International Russian Battlegroup Sever Marines destroy Ukrainian equipment and infantry in the Kursk region border area 2024-10-06T12:19+0000 true PT1M32S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian marines destroy ukrainian equipmet, kursk region border area