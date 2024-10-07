International
Russian President Vladimir Putin Marks His Birthday
Russian President Vladimir Putin Marks His Birthday
Russian President Vladimir Putin is celebrating his birthday as he turns 72. He has already received congratulations from foreign leaders as well as from prominent Russian public figures.
Members of the "Putin team" from the Popular Front, including military personnel, artists, athletes, and foreign students, have already extended their congratulations to the Russian head of state on his 72nd birthday.Putin has also received well-wishes from foreign leaders. In 2023, he stated that he had celebrated his birthday with friends and family.On the same day, he attended a ceremony marking the commencement of Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan, where he hosted a lunch for the leaders of those countries, respectively, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kasym-Jomart Tokayev.
As he celebrates his 72nd birthday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will do so in a productive environment. He is set to welcome leaders to the Russian capital for the Council of Heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States. Throughout the day, he will also engage in several working meetings, according to his press secretary, Dmitry Peskov.
Members of the "Putin team" from the Popular Front, including military personnel, artists, athletes, and foreign students, have already extended their congratulations to the Russian head of state on his 72nd birthday.
Putin has also received well-wishes from foreign leaders. In 2023, he stated that he had celebrated his birthday with friends and family.
On the same day, he attended a ceremony marking the commencement of Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan, where he hosted a lunch for the leaders of those countries, respectively, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kasym-Jomart Tokayev.
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the mediabank

President Putin participates in at a meeting of heads of delegations participating in the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Sochi, 2016.

President Putin participates in at a meeting of heads of delegations participating in the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Sochi, 2016. - Sputnik International
1/19
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the mediabank

President Putin participates in at a meeting of heads of delegations participating in the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Sochi, 2016.

© Sputnik / Pavel Byrkin / Go to the mediabank

President Putin and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping conducts the Russian-Chinese talks in Moscow

President Putin and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping conducts the Russian-Chinese talks in Moscow - Sputnik International
2/19
© Sputnik / Pavel Byrkin
/
Go to the mediabank

President Putin and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping conducts the Russian-Chinese talks in Moscow

© Sputnik / Sergey Guneyev / Go to the mediabank

President Putin is about to dive and inspect the Shch-308 'Semga' submarine, sunk during World War II at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland, in 2019.

President Putin is about to dive and inspect the Shch-308 &#x27;Semga&#x27; submarine, sunk during World War II at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland, in 2019. - Sputnik International
3/19
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneyev
/
Go to the mediabank

President Putin is about to dive and inspect the Shch-308 'Semga' submarine, sunk during World War II at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland, in 2019.

© Sputnik / Aleksei Druzhinin / Go to the mediabank

President Putin and then Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a rest in the taiga.

President Putin and then Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a rest in the taiga. - Sputnik International
4/19
© Sputnik / Aleksei Druzhinin
/
Go to the mediabank

President Putin and then Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a rest in the taiga.

© Sputnik / Alexander Kazakov / Go to the mediabank

In 2023 Putin was on a working visit to the Dagestan region and Raisat Akipova really wanted to see the president, but could not. Later Putin invited her to the Kremlin.

In 2023 Putin was on a working visit to the Dagestan region and Raisat Akipova really wanted to see the president, but could not. Later Putin invited her to the Kremlin. - Sputnik International
5/19
© Sputnik / Alexander Kazakov
/
Go to the mediabank

In 2023 Putin was on a working visit to the Dagestan region and Raisat Akipova really wanted to see the president, but could not. Later Putin invited her to the Kremlin.

© Sputnik / Vladimir Smirnov/POOL / Go to the mediabank

President Putin and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam take part in the official meeting ceremony outside the Presidential Palace in Vietnam's capital in 2024.

President Putin and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam take part in the official meeting ceremony outside the Presidential Palace in Vietnam&#x27;s capital in 2024. - Sputnik International
6/19
© Sputnik / Vladimir Smirnov/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

President Putin and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam take part in the official meeting ceremony outside the Presidential Palace in Vietnam's capital in 2024.

© Sputnik / Mikhael Klimentyev / Go to the mediabank

Putin joins the judo training session in Yug-Sport Training Centre in Sochi, 2019.

Putin joins the judo training session in Yug-Sport Training Centre in Sochi, 2019. - Sputnik International
7/19
© Sputnik / Mikhael Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank

Putin joins the judo training session in Yug-Sport Training Centre in Sochi, 2019.

© Sputnik / Kremlin Press service / Go to the mediabank

President Putin inspects the cockpit of an upgraded Tu-160M strategic missile carrier in 2024. Footage provided by the Kremlin press-service.

President Putin inspects the cockpit of an upgraded Tu-160M strategic missile carrier in 2024. Footage provided by the Kremlin press-service. - Sputnik International
8/19
© Sputnik / Kremlin Press service
/
Go to the mediabank

President Putin inspects the cockpit of an upgraded Tu-160M strategic missile carrier in 2024. Footage provided by the Kremlin press-service.

© Sputnik / Mihail Metzel/POOL / Go to the mediabank

Vladimir Putin explores the exhibition during his visit to the Chinses Harbin Institute of Technology in 2024.

Vladimir Putin explores the exhibition during his visit to the Chinses Harbin Institute of Technology in 2024. - Sputnik International
9/19
© Sputnik / Mihail Metzel/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

Vladimir Putin explores the exhibition during his visit to the Chinses Harbin Institute of Technology in 2024.

© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi / Go to the mediabank

President Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan eating ice-cream as they attend the MAKS-2019 international airshow.

President Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan eating ice-cream as they attend the MAKS-2019 international airshow. - Sputnik International
10/19
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
/
Go to the mediabank

President Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan eating ice-cream as they attend the MAKS-2019 international airshow.

© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Go to the mediabank

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko are riding snowmobiles in Sochi, 2021.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko are riding snowmobiles in Sochi, 2021. - Sputnik International
11/19
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko are riding snowmobiles in Sochi, 2021.

© Sputnik / Gavriil Grigorov/POOL / Go to the mediabank

Vladimir Putin holds meeting with volunteer ornithologists of the Kamchatka falconry center in 2022.

Vladimir Putin holds meeting with volunteer ornithologists of the Kamchatka falconry center in 2022. - Sputnik International
12/19
© Sputnik / Gavriil Grigorov/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

Vladimir Putin holds meeting with volunteer ornithologists of the Kamchatka falconry center in 2022.

© Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev

President Putin participates in the opening ceremony of the City Day on Red Square in Moscow.

President Putin participates in the opening ceremony of the City Day on Red Square in Moscow. - Sputnik International
13/19
© Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev

President Putin participates in the opening ceremony of the City Day on Red Square in Moscow.

© Sputnik / Vladimir Smirnov/POOL / Go to the mediabank

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong un during a state reception in Vladimir Putin's honor at the Monnangwan Reception House.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People&#x27;s Republic of Korea Kim Jong un during a state reception in Vladimir Putin&#x27;s honor at the Monnangwan Reception House. - Sputnik International
14/19
© Sputnik / Vladimir Smirnov/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong un during a state reception in Vladimir Putin's honor at the Monnangwan Reception House.

© Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev / Go to the mediabank

President Putin flights to the Hmeimim airbase in Syria in the presidential aircraft.

President Putin flights to the Hmeimim airbase in Syria in the presidential aircraft. - Sputnik International
15/19
© Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank

President Putin flights to the Hmeimim airbase in Syria in the presidential aircraft.

© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabank

President Putin has just signed agreements on the accession of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to the Russian Federation in the St George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

President Putin has just signed agreements on the accession of the Donetsk and Lugansk People&#x27;s Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to the Russian Federation in the St George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace. - Sputnik International
16/19
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank

President Putin has just signed agreements on the accession of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to the Russian Federation in the St George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi

Vladimir Putin plays the piano at a charity concert at the Ice Palace in St. Petersburg.

Vladimir Putin plays the piano at a charity concert at the Ice Palace in St. Petersburg. - Sputnik International
17/19
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi

Vladimir Putin plays the piano at a charity concert at the Ice Palace in St. Petersburg.

© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabank

President Putin participates in a plenary session of the Second Summit and Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in 2023.

President Putin participates in a plenary session of the Second Summit and Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in 2023. - Sputnik International
18/19
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank

President Putin participates in a plenary session of the Second Summit and Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in 2023.

© Sputnik / Sergei Savostyanov/POOL / Go to the mediabank

Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin before the inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in 2024.

Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin before the inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in 2024. - Sputnik International
19/19
© Sputnik / Sergei Savostyanov/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin before the inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in 2024.

