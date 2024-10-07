https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/1120454008.html

Russian President Vladimir Putin Marks His Birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin is celebrating his birthday as he turns 72. He has already received congratulations from foreign leaders as well as from prominent Russian public figures.

Members of the "Putin team" from the Popular Front, including military personnel, artists, athletes, and foreign students, have already extended their congratulations to the Russian head of state on his 72nd birthday.Putin has also received well-wishes from foreign leaders. In 2023, he stated that he had celebrated his birthday with friends and family.On the same day, he attended a ceremony marking the commencement of Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan, where he hosted a lunch for the leaders of those countries, respectively, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kasym-Jomart Tokayev.

