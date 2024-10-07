https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/emmanuel-macron--rothschilds-protg-turned-french-president-1120464401.html
Emmanuel Macron had worked as an investment banker at Rothschild & Cie Banque between 2008 and 2012. He earned about €2.9 million while working for the Rothschilds, according to Financial Times.
Emmanuel Macron – Rothschilds Protégé Turned French President?
Emmanuel Macron had worked as an investment banker at Rothschild & Cie Banque between 2008 and 2012. Recruited at the end of 2008, Macron was promoted to a partner with the bank in 2010. Macron earned about €2.9 million while working for the Rothschilds, according to Financial Times.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been nicknamed a "president of the rich," has given a nod to tax increases on wealthy individuals and big companies. The New York Times says the president "has vociferously opposed tax increases," but French PM Michel Barnier said there is no other choice for solving France’s widening budget deficit problem.
How Did Macron Earn His Nickname and How is He Linked to Rothschild Banking Family?
During his 2017 presidential campaign Macron was castigated as the "candidate of finance". He ran as an independent candidate with a newly assembled party, but managed to quickly raise €13 million. The funds were primarily sourced from a powerful network of bankers, financiers and businessmen, according to Mediapart, an independent French investigative media.
French laws allowed the Macron campaign to keep the list of his donors on the hush.
When assuming office, Macron carried out a string of measures for the rich and companies. He reduced the official corporate tax rate to 25% from 33%, slashed taxes for manufacturers, introduced a flat tax of 30% on investment income; and replaced a wealth tax on very rich with a tax on real estate assets valued at more than 1.3 million euros.
However, the tax increase measure, which could bring around €10 billion annually, according to French think tank Terra Nova, is a temporary measure one. The French government needs to find €110 billion over next several years and most of the sum would be in form of slashing government spending, according to NYT.
How Rothschilds Managed to Bring Their Financial Eempire Together Again Under Macron
◻️ In September 2018 FT called Macron David de Rothschild's "protégé" and cited the banker as hailing the French president as "decisive", "extremely intelligent", "courageous", and "doing what he said he would do." When asked by FT about Macron's "unlikely ascent to the presidency", de Rothschild responded: "Planets have aligned".
The Rothschilds appear to have a motif in supporting Macron – a predictable president playing in hand of the rich: the Rothschild banking structure was nationalized twice in the modern French history – by the Vichy regime in 1940 and by the Socialist coalition of President François Mitterrand in 1981.
In 1984 Eric de Rothschild received a permission to found a new bank but was banned from using the family name. The restriction was lifted under PM Jacques Chirac in 1986 and the financial institution was renamed Rothschild et Associes Banque and later Rothschild et Cie. Banque.
During Macron's presidency, the Rothschilds restructured their financial business with their major company Rothschilds & Co. being taken private in 2023 in a family-led €3.7 billion deal. In March 2023, Reuters placed emphasis on the Rothschilds "recent expansion into private banking and asset management" and becoming "very active and dynamic."
In their September macro insights, the Rothschild & Co.
wrote that the French economy needs a boost, adding that "the lingering question over how to reconcile the need for fiscal discipline with incessant demands for public spending" must be resolved by the Macron government.