International organization prefer to ignore the crimes of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, Yulia Zhdanova, the acting head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control told Sputnik.
2024-10-07T02:46+0000
2024-10-07T02:46+0000
2024-10-07T02:46+0000
"We have no illusions that international structures, including the OSCE, will prefer, as before in similar cases, to turn a blind eye to the crimes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces — with the support of a number of Western countries. The absence of any adequate reaction only confirms their political bias," Zhdanova noted. Earlier, the diplomat said that the OSCE leadership had not condemned Kiev's attack on the Kursk region. At 5.30 on August 6, Ukrainian Armed Forces units launched an offensive to seize territory in the Kursk region, their advance was stopped, Russia's Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said. He emphasized that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border. As the Russian Defense Ministry reported on October 6, during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost more than 20,800 soldiers and 136 tanks. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Kiev regime had carried out a provocation, was conducting indiscriminate shooting, including at civilian targets. Putin said that the enemy would receive a worthy response, all goals facing Russia would be achieved. In the Kursk, as well as the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, a counter-terrorism operation regime is in effect to ensure the safety of citizens.
VIENNA (Sputnik) - International organizations will turn a blind eye to the crimes of the Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, Yulia Zhdanova, acting head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said in an interview with Sputnik.
"We have no illusions that international structures, including the OSCE, will prefer, as before in similar cases, to turn a blind eye to the crimes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces — with the support of a number of Western countries. The absence of any adequate reaction only confirms their political bias," Zhdanova noted.
Earlier, the diplomat said that the OSCE leadership had not condemned Kiev's attack on the Kursk region.
At 5.30 on August 6, Ukrainian Armed Forces units launched an offensive to seize territory in the Kursk region, their advance was stopped, Russia's Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said. He emphasized that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border. As the Russian Defense Ministry reported on October 6, during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost more than 20,800 soldiers and 136 tanks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Kiev regime had carried out a provocation, was conducting indiscriminate shooting, including at civilian targets. Putin said that the enemy would receive a worthy response, all goals facing Russia would be achieved.
In the Kursk, as well as the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, a counter-terrorism operation regime is in effect to ensure the safety of citizens.