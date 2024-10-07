https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/israels-mideast-military-ops-risk-long-term-peace---former-egyptian-foreign-minister-1120464915.html

Israel's Mideast Military Ops Risk Long-Term Peace - Former Egyptian Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Israel's expanding military operations in the Middle East may achieve some tactical successes but will jeopardize the potential for long-term stability in the region, former Egyptian Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy told Sputnik.

"[Israel] is premeditated in expanding tensions in order to gather Israelis together and ensure Western support," Fahmy said. "In doing so it may achieve some tactical success, but this will be at tremendous strategic costs as the whole objective of peace with Israel becomes increasingly questioned." Israel's complete disregard for international norms, civilian casualties, and the sovereignty of territories will have dangerous consequences in the long term, Fahmy added. Increased confrontations between Israel and non-state parties will ultimately put civilian populations in and outside the region at risk, according to Fahmy. He underscored that the number of deaths and amount of destruction impacting mostly Palestinians and Arabs in the Middle East over the last year should not be ignored. The United States, as Israel's greatest supporter, shares responsibility for the current state of the Middle East crisis, Fahmy said. Fahmy further said that the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council should consider concrete measures that could potentially help resolve the conflict before it diminishes their credibility. "[The UN Security Council] cannot rest on formal statements calling for the end of hostilities or even condemning one action or the other ... They must carry their responsibility with more conviction," Fahmy said. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched an unprecedented rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, infiltrated border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. Reports have also noted the death toll spiked as a result of the Hannibal Directive, a controversial measure which directs use of force to prevent any Israeli soldiers from being taken prisoners.The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 41,909 dead and 97,303 injured since October 7, 2023, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza. In recent weeks, Israel has expanded its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. On September 17 and 18, thousands of Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in an attack that the group has blamed on Israel. The Israeli military then intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon, causing heavy civilian casualties and killing senior leaders, including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. Israel then began a ground incursion in Lebanon last week.

