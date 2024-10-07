https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/lavrov-attends-cis-council-of-foreign-ministers-plenary-session-1120456509.html

Lavrov Attends CIS Council of Foreign Ministers Plenary Session

Lavrov Attends CIS Council of Foreign Ministers Plenary Session

Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends the plenary session of the CIS Foreign Ministers' Council.

2024-10-07T11:27+0000

2024-10-07T11:27+0000

2024-10-07T11:27+0000

world

sergey lavrov

russia

commonwealth of independent states

cis

moscow

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119107134_0:0:2950:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_35b7f8c1186663fc17f80feb1ae6f5f3.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends the plenary session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council.Lavrov will chair the council on Monday to assess the preliminary results of Russia's one-year chairmanship of the group. The gathering will discuss preparations for next year's celebration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.Russia assumed the chairmanship of the CIS on January 1, stating that it aims to raise the international status of the organization, strengthen ties between the CIS and regional associations, and jointly confront external challenges.The CIS is a regional cooperation organization established after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. Its current members include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as Turkmenistan as an associate member.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov attends CIS Council of Foreign Ministers plenary session Sputnik International Lavrov attends CIS Council of Foreign Ministers plenary session 2024-10-07T11:27+0000 true PT31M00S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

foreign ministers, plenary session of cis council, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov