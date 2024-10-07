https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/lavrov-attends-cis-council-of-foreign-ministers-plenary-session-1120456509.html
Lavrov Attends CIS Council of Foreign Ministers Plenary Session
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends the plenary session of the CIS Foreign Ministers' Council.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends the plenary session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council.Lavrov will chair the council on Monday to assess the preliminary results of Russia's one-year chairmanship of the group. The gathering will discuss preparations for next year's celebration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.Russia assumed the chairmanship of the CIS on January 1, stating that it aims to raise the international status of the organization, strengthen ties between the CIS and regional associations, and jointly confront external challenges.The CIS is a regional cooperation organization established after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. Its current members include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as Turkmenistan as an associate member.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of Government meeting is taking place in Russia on 7-8 October.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends the plenary session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council.
Lavrov will chair the council on Monday to assess the preliminary results of Russia's one-year chairmanship of the group. The gathering will discuss preparations for next year's celebration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Russia assumed the chairmanship of the CIS on January 1, stating that it aims to raise the international status of the organization, strengthen ties between the CIS and regional associations, and jointly confront external challenges.
The CIS is a regional cooperation organization established after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. Its current members include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as Turkmenistan as an associate member.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!