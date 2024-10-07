International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Armed Forces Advance Northwest of Ugledar in DPR - Defense Ministry
Russian Armed Forces Advance Northwest of Ugledar in DPR - Defense Ministry
The Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian troops of the Vostok group of forces have advanced northwest of Ugledar on Monday.
"Units of the 'Vostok' group of forces continue to push back the enemy and exploit their success. Some of them have advanced northwest of Ugledar and in the area of ​​Vesyoloye, approaching Bogoyavlenka," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian Armed Forces Advance Northwest of Ugledar in DPR - Defense Ministry

02:34 GMT 07.10.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troops of the Vostok ("East") group of forces have advanced northwest of Ugledar (Vuhledar) and in the area of ​​Vesyoloye (Vesele), approaching Bogoyavlenka (Bohoyavlenka) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.
"Units of the 'Vostok' group of forces continue to push back the enemy and exploit their success. Some of them have advanced northwest of Ugledar and in the area of ​​Vesyoloye, approaching Bogoyavlenka," the ministry said in a statement.
