Russian Armed Forces Advance Northwest of Ugledar in DPR - Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian troops of the Vostok group of forces have advanced northwest of Ugledar on Monday.

"Units of the 'Vostok' group of forces continue to push back the enemy and exploit their success. Some of them have advanced northwest of Ugledar and in the area of ​​Vesyoloye, approaching Bogoyavlenka," the ministry said in a statement.

