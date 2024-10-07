https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/russian-armed-forces-advance-northwest-of-ugledar-in-dpr---defense-ministry-1120451548.html
Russian Armed Forces Advance Northwest of Ugledar in DPR - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian troops of the Vostok group of forces have advanced northwest of Ugledar on Monday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troops of the Vostok ("East") group of forces have advanced northwest of Ugledar (Vuhledar) and in the area of Vesyoloye (Vesele), approaching Bogoyavlenka (Bohoyavlenka) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.
"Units of the 'Vostok' group of forces continue to push back the enemy and exploit their success. Some of them have advanced northwest of Ugledar and in the area of Vesyoloye, approaching Bogoyavlenka," the ministry said in a statement.