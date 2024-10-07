https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/russias-first-hydrogen-powered-ship-ecobalt-to-be-tested-in-october---developers-ceo-1120450755.html

Russia's First Hydrogen-Powered Ship 'Ecobalt' to Be Tested in October - Developer's CEO

Russia's first domestically-built hydrogen-powered ship the "Ecobalt" will begin testing later this month, the head of the Krylov State Research Center said in an interview.

The Krylov Centre is the main developer of the latest ship designs, materials and technologies for the Russian Navy. According to him, the Krylov Centre developed this project together with partners, in particular, with the St. Petersburg Polytechnic University, and Ak Bars built it at the Zelenodolsk Gorky Shipyard according to the design of the Baltsudoproekt Central Design Bureau (the design bureau of the Krylov Center). Earlier, Renat Mistakhov, the head of the Ak Bars shipbuilding holding, told journalists that the main purpose of the prototype was to become a platform for creating and testing the technology, as well as for developing a universal functional module for a fuel cell power plant. One of the main advantages of fuel cell power plants, compared to traditional diesel engines, will be significantly lower noise and vibration levels, efficient use of fuel and high efficiency. For this purpose, tests and subsequent operation of the vessel will be carried out, Mistakhov noted.

