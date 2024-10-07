https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/still-burning-one-year-on-a-look-at-the-raging-palestine-israel-conflict-1120461043.html

Still Burning One Year on: A Look at the Raging Palestine-Israel Conflict

A year has passed since Hamas launched a jolting surprise ambush and a rocket barrage on Israeli territory. What followed was a year of violent hostilities raging across the region.

The longstanding conflict between Palestine and Israel escalated dramatically on October 7, 2023, when the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, a surprise attack accompanied by a barrage of rockets, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 Israeli civilians. In response to this military aggression, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel was entering an all-out war against Palestinian militants. Subsequently, the Israeli Air Force commenced extensive airstrikes against Hamas as part of Operation Swords of Iron. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) took further action by imposing a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip. According to the latest reports from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll from the Israeli attacks since October 7 has surpassed 41,900, with over 97,000 individuals injured and thousands more reported missing and displaced.Explore Sputnik's infographic for more details on the event that shook the entire world!

