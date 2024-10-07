https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/thousands-of-pro-palestine-protesters-rally-in-new-york-on-anniversary-of-israel-attack-1120466209.html

Thousands of Pro-Palestine Protesters Rally in New York on Anniversary of Israel Attack

Thousands of Pro-Palestine Protesters Rally in New York on Anniversary of Israel Attack

Thousands of protesters opposing Israel's actions in Gaza gathered in New York City on Monday, demanding an end to what has been described as a genocide in Gaza.

At approximately 5:10 p.m. ET, the demonstrators reached Grand Central Station, after having marched around a number of other locations in the city. Police are monitoring the protest and conducting traffic control operations. There have not been mass arrests or major clashes between the protestors and law enforcement officers, according to the correspondent. However, at least a few arrests have been seen in videos posted on social media.On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched an attack on Israel, killing some 1,200 people according to Israeli officials and taking hundreds of hostages. Israel subsequently launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 41,000 people in the Palestinian enclave, according to local health authorities.

