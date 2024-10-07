Thousands of Pro-Palestine Protesters Rally in New York on Anniversary of Israel Attack
© AP Photo / Stefan JeremiahPro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate outside City Hall, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
© AP Photo / Stefan Jeremiah
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Thousands of people gathered in New York City on Monday for a pro-Palestine protest on the one-year anniversary of Palestinian group Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and Israel's subsequent siege of Gaza, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
At approximately 5:10 p.m. ET, the demonstrators reached Grand Central Station, after having marched around a number of other locations in the city.
Police are monitoring the protest and conducting traffic control operations.
There have not been mass arrests or major clashes between the protestors and law enforcement officers, according to the correspondent. However, at least a few arrests have been seen in videos posted on social media.
Palestine flag held high while flooding New York City for Gaza and Palestine 🇵🇸— Within Our Lifetime (@WOLPalestine) October 7, 2024
📍 Union Square pic.twitter.com/u0mLN8W5zU
Chaotic scene in New York as police make multiple arrests during today’s pro-Palestine protest pic.twitter.com/QMEbahIoD6— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 7, 2024
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched an attack on Israel, killing some 1,200 people according to Israeli officials and taking hundreds of hostages. Israel subsequently launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 41,000 people in the Palestinian enclave, according to local health authorities.