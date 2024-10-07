https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/white-house-fenced-off-amid-security-concerns-ahead-us-election-day-1120464613.html
White House Fenced Off Amid Security Concerns Ahead US Election Day
The White House in Washington has been fenced off as a security measure for the upcoming US elections in November, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
The White House is being surrounded by an additional two-meter fence along the perimeter of the territory, where the president’s residence and offices are located. The fenced off territory now includes Lafayette Square. During the election campaign in 2020, the closed off area was expanded as Election Day approached. After the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the authorities erected fences throughout the center of Washington. The enhanced security measures will remain in place until the inauguration of the new US president, which will take place on January 20. According to the US Justice Department, more than 1,488 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 US states for crimes related to the events on January 6. On that day, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the US Capitol amid a protest that Congress was confirming the results of the 2020 election, which Trump claimed were the result of voter and election fraud. The authorities alleged that the protesters attempted to interfere with Congress' Electoral College vote count.
