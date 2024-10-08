https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/frances-mirage-2000s-bound-to-be-destroyed-on-ground-or-in-ukraines-skies-1120479075.html

France’s Mirage-2000s Bound to Be Destroyed on Ground or in Ukraine’s Skies

France’s Mirage-2000s Bound to Be Destroyed on Ground or in Ukraine’s Skies

Sputnik International

Ukraine is set to receive the first batch of upgraded Mirage-2000 fighter jets from France in the first quarter of 2025, according to French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

2024-10-08T20:25+0000

2024-10-08T20:25+0000

2024-10-08T20:25+0000

military

dmitry kornev

ukraine

france

russia

russian aerospace forces

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106345/48/1063454883_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_3b2410a2195875948aca251416a2c28a.jpg

"The Mirage-2000 does not possess any supernatural capabilities," Dmitry Kornev, a military expert and founder of the Military Russia portal, told Sputnik. "Accordingly, these jets can be countered using the same resources that the Russian Aerospace Forces currently possess."The pundit cast doubt on the much-touted new arms package:It remains unclear as to how many Mirage fighter jets Ukraine will receive. France is unlikely to supply the Kiev regime with more than 10 to 12 jets, according to Kornev.Operating and maintenance costs for Ukraine will skyrocket, given that it will have to operate different NATO warplanes, including F-16s and Mirage-2000s, noted the expert.The arrival of these Mirage-2000s would simply increase the number of targets for Russia’s air defenses and Aerospace Forces. Kornev said. The military expert also hinted that the French wonder-jets would be eliminated upon delivery to Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20211208/russian-fighters-scrambled-to-escort-french-rafale-mirage-jets-over-black-sea-1091351939.html

ukraine

france

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

western arms for ukraine, french will suply mirage to ukraine, ukraine air force