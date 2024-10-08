https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/frances-mirage-2000s-bound-to-be-destroyed-on-ground-or-in-ukraines-skies-1120479075.html
France’s Mirage-2000s Bound to Be Destroyed on Ground or in Ukraine’s Skies
France’s Mirage-2000s Bound to Be Destroyed on Ground or in Ukraine’s Skies
Sputnik International
Ukraine is set to receive the first batch of upgraded Mirage-2000 fighter jets from France in the first quarter of 2025, according to French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu.
2024-10-08T20:25+0000
2024-10-08T20:25+0000
2024-10-08T20:25+0000
military
dmitry kornev
ukraine
france
russia
russian aerospace forces
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106345/48/1063454883_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_3b2410a2195875948aca251416a2c28a.jpg
"The Mirage-2000 does not possess any supernatural capabilities," Dmitry Kornev, a military expert and founder of the Military Russia portal, told Sputnik. "Accordingly, these jets can be countered using the same resources that the Russian Aerospace Forces currently possess."The pundit cast doubt on the much-touted new arms package:It remains unclear as to how many Mirage fighter jets Ukraine will receive. France is unlikely to supply the Kiev regime with more than 10 to 12 jets, according to Kornev.Operating and maintenance costs for Ukraine will skyrocket, given that it will have to operate different NATO warplanes, including F-16s and Mirage-2000s, noted the expert.The arrival of these Mirage-2000s would simply increase the number of targets for Russia’s air defenses and Aerospace Forces. Kornev said. The military expert also hinted that the French wonder-jets would be eliminated upon delivery to Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20211208/russian-fighters-scrambled-to-escort-french-rafale-mirage-jets-over-black-sea-1091351939.html
ukraine
france
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106345/48/1063454883_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_83954d08b9bb62aca7b60b5b88cfb0a4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
western arms for ukraine, french will suply mirage to ukraine, ukraine air force
western arms for ukraine, french will suply mirage to ukraine, ukraine air force
France’s Mirage-2000s Bound to Be Destroyed on Ground or in Ukraine’s Skies
Ukraine is set to receive the first batch of upgraded Mirage-2000 fighter jets from France in the first quarter of 2025, according to French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu. The defense chief also noted that training for operating and maintaining these jets is already in progress.
"The Mirage-2000 does not possess any supernatural capabilities," Dmitry Kornev, a military expert and founder of the Military Russia portal, told Sputnik. "Accordingly, these jets can be countered using the same resources that the Russian Aerospace Forces currently possess."
The pundit cast doubt on the much-touted new arms package:
It remains unclear as to how many Mirage fighter jets Ukraine will receive. France is unlikely to supply the Kiev regime with more than 10 to 12 jets, according to Kornev.
8 December 2021, 12:43 GMT
"The fourth generation jet is rather capricious; the Mirage will require careful handling and time to learn how to operate it," he pointed out.
Operating and maintenance costs for Ukraine will skyrocket, given that it will have to operate different NATO warplanes, including F-16s and Mirage-2000s, noted the expert.
The delivery of the Mirage 2000 aircraft will not alter the balance of power on the front lines. Earlier, in June, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to supply the Kiev regime with Mirage 2000-5 combat jets and to train 4,500 Ukrainian military personnel.
The arrival of these Mirage-2000s would simply increase the number of targets for Russia’s air defenses and Aerospace Forces. Kornev said. The military expert also hinted that the French wonder-jets would be eliminated upon delivery to Ukraine.