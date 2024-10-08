Hamas Sees No Point in Prisoner Exchange With Israel Until Complete Ceasefire in Gaza

International
The Palestinian movement Hamas said that it sees no point in a prisoner exchange with Israel until a ceasefire is reached, something they say Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has prevented.
"Any agreement must begin with a complete and immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. Before that, there is no point in talking about a prisoner exchange deal. Let them continue to think that the resistance is weak, but there are still many fronts that can teach the enemy a lesson," Shanaa said. He noted that the movement was ready for a ceasefire, but due to the position of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the talks were unsuccessful.
23:24 GMT 08.10.2024
© AP Photo / Fatima ShbairA member of Hamas' military wing raises a rifle seized from Israeli security forces during an arms show for the group at Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Friday, June 30, 2023
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas sees no point in prisoner exchange talks until a complete ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, Ayman Shanaa, a spokesperson for Hamas political leadership in Lebanon, told Sputnik.
"Any agreement must begin with a complete and immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. Before that, there is no point in talking about a prisoner exchange deal. Let them continue to think that the resistance is weak, but there are still many fronts that can teach the enemy a lesson," Shanaa said.
He noted that the movement was ready for a ceasefire, but due to the position of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the talks were unsuccessful.
