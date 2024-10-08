https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/hamas-sees-no-point-in-prisoner-exchange-with-israel-until-complete-ceasefire-in-gaza-1120480348.html
Hamas Sees No Point in Prisoner Exchange With Israel Until Complete Ceasefire in Gaza
Hamas Sees No Point in Prisoner Exchange With Israel Until Complete Ceasefire in Gaza
Sputnik International
The Palestinian movement Hamas said that it sees no point in a prisoner exchange with Israel until a ceasefire is reached, something they say Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has prevented.
2024-10-08T23:24+0000
2024-10-08T23:24+0000
2024-10-08T23:24+0000
world
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
gaza strip
lebanon
israel
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119786720_0:170:3072:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_27452c654fabdad4d9ba27d0aacfa8a0.jpg
"Any agreement must begin with a complete and immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. Before that, there is no point in talking about a prisoner exchange deal. Let them continue to think that the resistance is weak, but there are still many fronts that can teach the enemy a lesson," Shanaa said. He noted that the movement was ready for a ceasefire, but due to the position of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the talks were unsuccessful.
gaza strip
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119786720_124:0:2855:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d5e2c4ebfa5079870d877b9fd42515a7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ceasefire in gaza, prisoner exchange gaza,
ceasefire in gaza, prisoner exchange gaza,
Hamas Sees No Point in Prisoner Exchange With Israel Until Complete Ceasefire in Gaza
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas sees no point in prisoner exchange talks until a complete ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, Ayman Shanaa, a spokesperson for Hamas political leadership in Lebanon, told Sputnik.
"Any agreement must begin with a complete and immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. Before that, there is no point in talking about a prisoner exchange deal. Let them continue to think that the resistance is weak, but there are still many fronts that can teach the enemy a lesson," Shanaa said.
He noted that the movement was ready for a ceasefire, but due to the position of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the talks were unsuccessful.