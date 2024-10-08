https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/hamas-sees-no-point-in-prisoner-exchange-with-israel-until-complete-ceasefire-in-gaza-1120480348.html

Hamas Sees No Point in Prisoner Exchange With Israel Until Complete Ceasefire in Gaza

The Palestinian movement Hamas said that it sees no point in a prisoner exchange with Israel until a ceasefire is reached, something they say Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has prevented.

"Any agreement must begin with a complete and immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. Before that, there is no point in talking about a prisoner exchange deal. Let them continue to think that the resistance is weak, but there are still many fronts that can teach the enemy a lesson," Shanaa said. He noted that the movement was ready for a ceasefire, but due to the position of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the talks were unsuccessful.

