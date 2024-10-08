https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/how-western-politicians-capitalize-on-climate-change-fearmongering--1120478893.html

How Western Politicians Capitalize on Climate Change Fearmongering

Professor Jim Skea, chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), claimed "it's too late" to save the UK and Europe from overheating.

Skea claimed "it's too late" to save the UK and Europe from overheating, but efforts should be made to stay below 2°C this century.Is it the first time when it's "already too late"?In September 2024, UN General Secretary António Guterres said the "world is in dangerous waters", "people alive today could witness sea levels rise by meters" due to the climate change. "The climate crisis is accelerating at pace," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, stated in July 2024.In April 2024, Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said the humanity literary has just two years to save the planet."If we don't get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow," then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson highlighted at COP26 in November 2021.In April 2018, Mayer Hillman, a senior fellow emeritus at University of Westminster’s Policy Studies Institute, told the Guardian that "we are doomed" and it's too late to stop climate change.

