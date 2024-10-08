International
How Western Politicians Capitalize on Climate Change Fearmongering
How Western Politicians Capitalize on Climate Change Fearmongering
Professor Jim Skea, chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), claimed "it's too late" to save the UK and Europe from overheating.
Skea claimed "it's too late" to save the UK and Europe from overheating, but efforts should be made to stay below 2°C this century.Is it the first time when it's "already too late"?In September 2024, UN General Secretary António Guterres said the "world is in dangerous waters", "people alive today could witness sea levels rise by meters" due to the climate change. "The climate crisis is accelerating at pace," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, stated in July 2024.In April 2024, Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said the humanity literary has just two years to save the planet."If we don't get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow," then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson highlighted at COP26 in November 2021.In April 2018, Mayer Hillman, a senior fellow emeritus at University of Westminster’s Policy Studies Institute, told the Guardian that "we are doomed" and it's too late to stop climate change.
How Western Politicians Capitalize on Climate Change Fearmongering

Humanity has forfeited its opportunity to limit global warming to below 1.5°C due to the inability to reduce carbon emissions, Professor Jim Skea, chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), informed the British press
Skea claimed "it's too late" to save the UK and Europe from overheating, but efforts should be made to stay below 2°C this century.
Is it the first time when it's "already too late"?
In September 2024, UN General Secretary António Guterres said the "world is in dangerous waters", "people alive today could witness sea levels rise by meters" due to the climate change.
"The threat of climate change is existential, and it is happening in the here and now," stated UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in his September 2024 speech at the United Nations General Assembly.
"The climate crisis is accelerating at pace," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, stated in July 2024.
In April 2024, Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said the humanity literary has just two years to save the planet.
"Anyone who willfully denies the impact of climate change is condemning the American people to a very dangerous future," claimed US President Joe Biden in November 2023.
"If we don't get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow," then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson highlighted at COP26 in November 2021.
In February 2021, UK environmentalist and campaigner Sir David Attenborough said "it's already too late" to avoid severe climate change during the United Nations' Security Council (UNSC) session on climate;
In April 2018, Mayer Hillman, a senior fellow emeritus at University of Westminster’s Policy Studies Institute, told the Guardian that "we are doomed" and it's too late to stop climate change.
