Israel Intensifies Attacks on Lebanon and Gaza

Sputnik International

New episode presents latest news from Ukraine, speculation on Trump's campaign in recent days and censorship of independent journalists.

2024-10-08T04:11+0000

2024-10-08T04:11+0000

2024-10-08T13:38+0000

fault lines

us

radio

middle east

israel

ukraine

censorship

youtube

donald trump

Israel Intensifies Attacks on Lebanon and Gaza Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss a range of current events, including the latest escalation in the Middle East.

The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the latest developments in Ukraine.Then, political analyst and independent journalist Angie Wong weighs in on Trump's rally in Butler and discusses the latest out of his campaign.The show closes with journalist and host of The Backstory Rachel Blevins discussing big tech censorship of independent journalists.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

ukraine

lebanon

gaza strip

2024

the fault lines, latest developments in ukraine, trump's campaign latest, big tech censorship of independent journalists