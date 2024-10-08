https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/israel-intensifies-attacks-on-lebanon-and-gaza-1120464275.html
Israel Intensifies Attacks on Lebanon and Gaza
Israel Intensifies Attacks on Lebanon and Gaza
Sputnik International
New episode presents latest news from Ukraine, speculation on Trump's campaign in recent days and censorship of independent journalists.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss a range of current events, including the latest escalation in the Middle East.
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the latest developments in Ukraine.Then, political analyst and independent journalist Angie Wong weighs in on Trump's rally in Butler and discusses the latest out of his campaign.The show closes with journalist and host of The Backstory Rachel Blevins discussing big tech censorship of independent journalists.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Israel Intensifies Attacks on Lebanon and Gaza
04:11 GMT 08.10.2024 (Updated: 13:38 GMT 08.10.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss a range of current events, including the latest escalation in the Middle East.
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the latest developments in Ukraine.
Then, political analyst and independent journalist Angie Wong weighs in on Trump's rally in Butler and discusses the latest out of his campaign.
The show closes with journalist and host of The Backstory Rachel Blevins discussing big tech censorship of independent journalists.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM