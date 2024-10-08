International
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
Israel Intensifies Attacks on Lebanon and Gaza
Israel Intensifies Attacks on Lebanon and Gaza
New episode presents latest news from Ukraine, speculation on Trump's campaign in recent days and censorship of independent journalists.
2024-10-08T04:11+0000
2024-10-08T13:38+0000
fault lines
us
radio
middle east
israel
ukraine
censorship
youtube
donald trump
Israel Intensifies Attacks on Lebanon and Gaza
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss a range of current events, including the latest escalation in the Middle East.
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the latest developments in Ukraine.Then, political analyst and independent journalist Angie Wong weighs in on Trump's rally in Butler and discusses the latest out of his campaign.The show closes with journalist and host of The Backstory Rachel Blevins discussing big tech censorship of independent journalists.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
israel
ukraine
lebanon
gaza strip
Israel Intensifies Attacks on Lebanon and Gaza

04:11 GMT 08.10.2024 (Updated: 13:38 GMT 08.10.2024)
Fault Lines
Israel Intensifies Attacks on Lebanon and Gaza
Jamarl Thomas
Melik Abdul
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss a range of current events, including the latest escalation in the Middle East.
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the latest developments in Ukraine.
Then, political analyst and independent journalist Angie Wong weighs in on Trump's rally in Butler and discusses the latest out of his campaign.
The show closes with journalist and host of The Backstory Rachel Blevins discussing big tech censorship of independent journalists.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
