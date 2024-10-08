https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/one-year-since-october-7th-attack-and-middle-east-region-remains-on-edge-1120465194.html

One Year Since October 7th Attack and Middle East Region Remains on Edge

The new episode of The Backstory starts with discussion of presidential campaigns in the run-up to elections. The US is addressing natural disasters. In what way? The episode also includes the topic of conflict in the Middle East and latest news from Ukraine.

The show begins with independent journalist, host of 'Pasta 2 Go'' and co-host of 'The Convo Couch' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula joins the show to weigh in on an array of topics, including Trump's recent rally to Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of his original assassination attempt, Harris's media appearance on 'The View' and the latest out of both candidates' campaigns.Then, journalist and political analyst Angie Wong joins the show to discuss the media reaction to Hurricane Helene and how the US will respond to Hurricane Milton.The episode goes on with author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina joining the show to discuss the latest out of Israel's war on Lebanon and Gaza.The show closes with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko sharing his perspective on the latest out of Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

