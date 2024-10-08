https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/putin-hosts-cis-leaders-summit-1120467992.html

Putin Hosts CIS Leaders’ Summit

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts the heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States summit in Moscow.

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts the Commonwealth of Independent States leaders’ summit in Moscow.The CIS heads of state are expected to assess cooperation within the bloc in 2024 and identify the main goals for 2025. They will also talk about urgent regional and international matters and agree on steps to improve the efficiency of the CIS, its executive and sectoral cooperation bodies.The meeting will be held in an extended format, followed by a closed-door event. They will discuss Tajikistan's upcoming presidency of the bloc and schedule the next meeting, which is preliminarily set to take place in Tajikistan’s capital on November 10, 2025.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

