Trump Promises 'Stronger Than Ever' US-Israel Relationship If He Wins Election

Republican candidate for President Donald Trump says the US-Israel will be even stronger if he wins the election in November.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said that if he became the president again, the relationship between Israel and the United States would be even stronger than ever before.
"If and when I'm President of the United States, it will, once again, be stronger and closer than it ever was before," Trump said on Monday evening during an event in Florida.
Trump added that he was committed to protecting the Jewish state and American Jewish communities, pledging to prevent threats against Israel and support its fight against terrorism.
During the Presidential debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, both candidates attempted to position themselves as the more pro-Israel candidate.
"She hates Israel. If she's president, I believe Israel will not exist within two years from now," Trump said of his opponent.
"That's absolutely not true," replied Harris, who is married to a Jewish man. "I have my entire career and life supported Israel and the Israeli people."
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians, and took hostages.
Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 41,900, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.