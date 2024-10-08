International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/trump-promises-stronger-than-ever-us-israel-relationship-if-he-wins-election-1120467046.html
Trump Promises 'Stronger Than Ever' US-Israel Relationship If He Wins Election
Trump Promises 'Stronger Than Ever' US-Israel Relationship If He Wins Election
Sputnik International
Republican candidate for President Donald Trump says the US-Israel will be even stronger if he wins the election in November.
2024-10-08T02:45+0000
2024-10-08T02:45+0000
americas
donald trump
us
israel
gaza strip
2024 us presidential election
israel defense forces (idf)
kamala harris
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107653/07/1076530726_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_54c96620f2fb71d59f0e3655016c840e.jpg
"If and when I'm President of the United States, it will, once again, be stronger and closer than it ever was before," Trump said on Monday evening during an event in Florida. Trump added that he was committed to protecting the Jewish state and American Jewish communities, pledging to prevent threats against Israel and support its fight against terrorism. During the Presidential debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, both candidates attempted to position themselves as the more pro-Israel candidate."That's absolutely not true," replied Harris, who is married to a Jewish man. "I have my entire career and life supported Israel and the Israeli people."On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians, and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 41,900, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/presidential-debate-aftermath-the-only-winners-were-the-donors-the-military-industrial-complex-1120112481.html
americas
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107653/07/1076530726_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a08d04692b6bb4a56ed09f27bc381790.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-israel relationship, will trump support israel, who supports israel more
us-israel relationship, will trump support israel, who supports israel more

Trump Promises 'Stronger Than Ever' US-Israel Relationship If He Wins Election

02:45 GMT 08.10.2024
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaPresident Donald Trump welcomes visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House in Washington, Monday, March 25, 2019
President Donald Trump welcomes visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House in Washington, Monday, March 25, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2024
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said that if he became the president again, the relationship between Israel and the United States would be even stronger than ever before.
"If and when I'm President of the United States, it will, once again, be stronger and closer than it ever was before," Trump said on Monday evening during an event in Florida.
Trump added that he was committed to protecting the Jewish state and American Jewish communities, pledging to prevent threats against Israel and support its fight against terrorism.
During the Presidential debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, both candidates attempted to position themselves as the more pro-Israel candidate.
"She hates Israel. If she's president, I believe Israel will not exist within two years from now," Trump said of his opponent.
"That's absolutely not true," replied Harris, who is married to a Jewish man. "I have my entire career and life supported Israel and the Israeli people."
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris shake hands before the start of an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2024
Analysis
Presidential Debate Aftermath: 'The Only Winners Were the Donors, the Military Industrial Complex'
12 September, 03:15 GMT
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians, and took hostages.
Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 41,900, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала