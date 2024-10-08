https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/trump-returns-to-butler-with-thousands-in-attendance-1120462784.html

This episode is about turbulent political scene in the US including all current internal issues. The hosts also speak on the conflict in the Mideast and how education system is exposed by migration

Trump Returns to Butler With Thousands in Attendance Sputnik International On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including Trump's return to Butler, PA.

In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with lawyer and commentator Tyler Nixon.The hosts then speak to the host of The Backstory and reporter Rachel Blevins about big tech companies' censorship policies.At the top of the last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the conflict between Israel, Iran, and Lebanon.In the final segment, The Final Countdown hosts speak with Dr JC Bowman about the impact migrants have on the education system.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

