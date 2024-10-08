https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/ukraine-peace-discussed-in-osce-but-mainly-through-zelensky-formula---russian-diplomat-1120467277.html

Ukraine Peace Discussed in OSCE, But Mainly Through 'Zelensky Formula' - Russian Diplomat

Ukraine Peace Discussed in OSCE, But Mainly Through 'Zelensky Formula' - Russian Diplomat

Sputnik International

On the sidelines of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation, the topic of peace in Ukraine is being discussed but mostly in the framing of the "stillborn Zelensky formula" Russian diplomat Yulia Zhdanova said.

2024-10-08T03:12+0000

2024-10-08T03:12+0000

2024-10-08T03:12+0000

world

yulia zhdanova

vladimir putin

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

kremlin

nato

zaporozhye npp

kursk

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/06/1120052119_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b2da04ffe736b3bc6b881127e3c3d02e.jpg

"On the sidelines of the FSC, talks about a peaceful settlement are indeed taking place, but in the 'Western camp' circles around the stillborn 'Zelensky formula' and attempts to 'sell' the results of the meeting in the 'Burgenstock format' to Russia in a fancy package," Zhdanova noted. She specified that in its contacts, the Russian delegation clearly states that Moscow is not going to join "exercises in the spirit of Burgenstock" and the "second peace summit" under any circumstances. The conference on Ukraine was held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. The Kremlin stated that looking for ways out of the Ukrainian conflict without Russia's participation was absolutely illogical and futile. The joint communique following the conference calls for Kiev's control over the Zaporozhye NPP, and also calls for free movement in the Black and Azov Seas, and for the exchange and release of all prisoners of war. The document also speaks of the need for dialogue between all parties to end the conflict. Of the 91 participants in the meeting, only 76 supported the communique. The final document was not signed by Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Libya, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates. Later, Iraq, Jordan and Rwanda withdrew their signatures from the communique. However, Western delegations in Vienna are less and less likely to officially call for peace in Ukraine, Zhdanova added.According to the diplomat, "on the contrary, the Anglo-Saxons and EU members are using every opportunity to declare their continued military support for the Kiev regime, while the Britons are practically praising the terrorist attacks of Ukrainian drones on Russian territory."Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine: Moscow will immediately cease fire and declare its readiness for negotiations after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territory of new regions of Russia. In addition, he added, Kiev must declare renunciation of its intentions to join NATO and conduct demilitarization and denazification, as well as adopt a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status. The Russian leader also mentioned the lifting of sanctions against the Russian Federation. After the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kursk region, Putin also called negotiations impossible with those who "indiscriminately strike at civilians, at civilian infrastructure or try to create threats to nuclear energy facilities." Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov later stated that Moscow's peace proposals for a Ukrainian settlement, voiced earlier by the head of the Russian state, had not been canceled, but at this stage, "given this adventure," Russia would not talk to Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/ukraine-summit-in-switzerland-a-waste-of-time-and-dollars-1118989731.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/sergey-lavrov-ukraine-and-its-puppeteers-play-with-fire-restoring-peace-not-part-of-their-plan-1120458863.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

peace talks in ukraine, osce ukraine talks, is there a plan for peace in ukraine, will ukraine surrender