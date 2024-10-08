https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/west-disrupting-osce-dialogue-on-arms-trafficking-3rd-year-in-row--russian-diplomat-1120467459.html
Western countries have been disrupting discussions on illegal arms trafficking at the OSCE forum for Security Co-operation, Russian diplomat Yulia Zhdanova told Sputnik in an interview.
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Western countries have been disrupting discussions on illegal arms trafficking at the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) for the third year in a row, since the issue of their weapons spreading from Ukraine is not beneficial to them, a Russian diplomat said.
"The crisis in Russia-NATO relations and the situation in Ukraine continue to influence the situation within the FSC. In this context, it is quite significant that Westerners have been disrupting military-political events of the annual cycle of the Forum for the third year in a row, including the Meeting to Assess the Implementation of the OSCE Documents on Small Arms and Light Weapons and Stockpiles of Conventional Ammunition," Yulia Zhdanova, acting head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said in an interview with Sputnik.
The diplomat explained that the event usually focused on the efforts of participating states to prevent the illegal trafficking of weapons and ammunition and prevent them from entering conflict zones where they can be used against civilians.
"Against the backdrop of the exponentially increasing cases of NATO weapons being used against the civilian population of Russia, as well as their outflow from Ukraine to 'black markets' around the world, it is extremely clear why the Anglo-Saxons are categorically against holding this central event for the FSC. We regularly point this out to them," the acting head of the Russian delegation concluded.