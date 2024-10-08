International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/west-disrupting-osce-dialogue-on-arms-trafficking-3rd-year-in-row--russian-diplomat-1120467459.html
West Disrupting OSCE Dialogue on Arms Trafficking 3rd Year in Row – Russian Diplomat
West Disrupting OSCE Dialogue on Arms Trafficking 3rd Year in Row – Russian Diplomat
Sputnik International
Western countries have been disrupting discussions on illegal arms trafficking at the OSCE forum for Security Co-operation, Russian diplomat Yulia Zhdanova told Sputnik in an interview.
2024-10-08T03:58+0000
2024-10-08T03:58+0000
world
russia
ukraine
vienna
sputnik
yulia zhdanova
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/18/1118100166_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_54318c2d65c5f823b2cc570ddf0ee248.jpg
"The crisis in Russia-NATO relations and the situation in Ukraine continue to influence the situation within the FSC. In this context, it is quite significant that Westerners have been disrupting military-political events of the annual cycle of the Forum for the third year in a row, including the Meeting to Assess the Implementation of the OSCE Documents on Small Arms and Light Weapons and Stockpiles of Conventional Ammunition," Yulia Zhdanova, acting head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said in an interview with Sputnik.The diplomat explained that the event usually focused on the efforts of participating states to prevent the illegal trafficking of weapons and ammunition and prevent them from entering conflict zones where they can be used against civilians. "Against the backdrop of the exponentially increasing cases of NATO weapons being used against the civilian population of Russia, as well as their outflow from Ukraine to 'black markets' around the world, it is extremely clear why the Anglo-Saxons are categorically against holding this central event for the FSC. We regularly point this out to them," the acting head of the Russian delegation concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220804/germany-claims-ukraine-promised-not-to-transfer-aid-weapons-to-third-parties-1098124678.html
russia
ukraine
vienna
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/18/1118100166_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f3c1d8534234387f71cdf3be59a084b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine weapons sold on black market, illegal arms sales, dark web ukrainian weapons, osce illegal arms trafficking
ukraine weapons sold on black market, illegal arms sales, dark web ukrainian weapons, osce illegal arms trafficking

West Disrupting OSCE Dialogue on Arms Trafficking 3rd Year in Row – Russian Diplomat

03:58 GMT 08.10.2024
© AP Photo / Mariam ZuhaibThe American and Ukrainian flags wave in the wind outside of the Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington. The Senate is moving ahead with $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The American and Ukrainian flags wave in the wind outside of the Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington. The Senate is moving ahead with $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2024
© AP Photo / Mariam Zuhaib
Subscribe
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Western countries have been disrupting discussions on illegal arms trafficking at the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) for the third year in a row, since the issue of their weapons spreading from Ukraine is not beneficial to them, a Russian diplomat said.
"The crisis in Russia-NATO relations and the situation in Ukraine continue to influence the situation within the FSC. In this context, it is quite significant that Westerners have been disrupting military-political events of the annual cycle of the Forum for the third year in a row, including the Meeting to Assess the Implementation of the OSCE Documents on Small Arms and Light Weapons and Stockpiles of Conventional Ammunition," Yulia Zhdanova, acting head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said in an interview with Sputnik.
The diplomat explained that the event usually focused on the efforts of participating states to prevent the illegal trafficking of weapons and ammunition and prevent them from entering conflict zones where they can be used against civilians.
© SputnikScreenshot of "weapons Ukraine" shop on the THEIF dark web marketplace
Screenshot of weapons Ukraine shop on the THEIF dark web marketplace - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2024
Screenshot of "weapons Ukraine" shop on the THEIF dark web marketplace
© Sputnik
"Against the backdrop of the exponentially increasing cases of NATO weapons being used against the civilian population of Russia, as well as their outflow from Ukraine to 'black markets' around the world, it is extremely clear why the Anglo-Saxons are categorically against holding this central event for the FSC. We regularly point this out to them," the acting head of the Russian delegation concluded.
Tanks with mounted howitzers („Panzerhaubitze 2000“) of the German armed forces Bundeswehr are loaded onto heavy-duty transporters in the Hindenburg barracks in Munster on February 14, 2022. - - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2022
Germany Claims Ukraine Promised Not to Transfer Aid Weapons to Third Parties
4 August 2022, 18:08 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала