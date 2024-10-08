https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/west-disrupting-osce-dialogue-on-arms-trafficking-3rd-year-in-row--russian-diplomat-1120467459.html

West Disrupting OSCE Dialogue on Arms Trafficking 3rd Year in Row – Russian Diplomat

West Disrupting OSCE Dialogue on Arms Trafficking 3rd Year in Row – Russian Diplomat

Sputnik International

Western countries have been disrupting discussions on illegal arms trafficking at the OSCE forum for Security Co-operation, Russian diplomat Yulia Zhdanova told Sputnik in an interview.

2024-10-08T03:58+0000

2024-10-08T03:58+0000

2024-10-08T03:58+0000

world

russia

ukraine

vienna

sputnik

yulia zhdanova

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/18/1118100166_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_54318c2d65c5f823b2cc570ddf0ee248.jpg

"The crisis in Russia-NATO relations and the situation in Ukraine continue to influence the situation within the FSC. In this context, it is quite significant that Westerners have been disrupting military-political events of the annual cycle of the Forum for the third year in a row, including the Meeting to Assess the Implementation of the OSCE Documents on Small Arms and Light Weapons and Stockpiles of Conventional Ammunition," Yulia Zhdanova, acting head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said in an interview with Sputnik.The diplomat explained that the event usually focused on the efforts of participating states to prevent the illegal trafficking of weapons and ammunition and prevent them from entering conflict zones where they can be used against civilians. "Against the backdrop of the exponentially increasing cases of NATO weapons being used against the civilian population of Russia, as well as their outflow from Ukraine to 'black markets' around the world, it is extremely clear why the Anglo-Saxons are categorically against holding this central event for the FSC. We regularly point this out to them," the acting head of the Russian delegation concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220804/germany-claims-ukraine-promised-not-to-transfer-aid-weapons-to-third-parties-1098124678.html

russia

ukraine

vienna

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine weapons sold on black market, illegal arms sales, dark web ukrainian weapons, osce illegal arms trafficking