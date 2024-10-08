Who's the Biggest Military Spender?

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/whos-the-biggest-military-spender-1120471416.html
In 2023, global military spending hit an all-time high of $2.4 trillion, which is the ninth straight annual increase in defense expenditures, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has estimated.
The ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the intensifying Palestine-Israel conflict are significant contributors to the soaring rise in military expenditures. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), military spending increased across all five geographical regions for the first time since 2000. The United States, China, Russia, India, and Saudi Arabia represent the top five global defense spenders, together accounting for approximately 61% of total military expenditures worldwide. For more details, check out Sputnik’s infographic!
